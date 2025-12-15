 Skip navigation
Mike Macdonald: Great teams find a way to win games of all shapes and sizes

  
Published December 15, 2025 08:54 AM

The Seahawks didn’t score a touchdown on Sunday and they allowed a 44-year-old quarterback who hadn’t played since 2020 to put together a go-ahead drive in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, but neither of those things were at the forefront of Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald’s mind after the game.

After Rashid Shaheed returned a kickoff to Seattle’s 37-yard line, he caught two passes from Sam Darnold for 25 yards to set up Jason Myers’ game-winning field goal with 18 seconds left to play. While the 18-16 win wasn’t the prettiest outing of the year for the Seahawks, it provided reason for Macdonald to praise the resilience he believes any team needs to have to reach its goals.

“Great football teams find a way to win games of all shapes and sizes in the NFL,” Macdonald said, via the team’s website. “You guys are a great football team. Freakin’ all three phases, the roster, 1-70, all the coaches, coaches did a great job of adjusting throughout the game. All three phases, awesome job. The resiliency, the relentlessness, all the way to the last second, that’s some high-powered stuff. That’s what great teams do.”

The Seahawks won’t be able to dwell on Sunday’s performance for long. They have a Thursday night home game against the Rams that will determine which team is in the driver’s seat for the NFC West and the NFC overall heading into the final two weeks of the season. A win in that game would do a lot to support Macdonald’s belief that his team is a great one.