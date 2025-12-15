Josh Allen: The love we have for each other fueled Sunday’s comeback

The Bills needed a win on Sunday to keep hope of winning the AFC East alive, but it didn’t look like they’d get it when halftime came at Gillette Stadium.

New England scored on four of their five possessions in the first half and carried a 24-7 lead into halftime. Any thoughts of a prolonged celebration in the final 30 minutes ended with four straight touchdown drives that lifted the visiting team to a 35-31 win.

Quarterback Josh Allen threw two of those touchdowns and said after the game that the collective belief in themselves was the reason why the Bills were able to end the day on the right side of the final score.

“I think it’s the love each man in that locker room has for each other,” Allen said, via a transcript from the Patriots. “The willingness to put their body on the line in order to not let their teammates down. That driving force. It’s the relationships in that room. And whether we are playing really good, whether we’re playing really bad, this team is going to stick together and continue to fight and continue to find ways to win football games. I think we saw that tonight.”

The Bills also needed to come back from being down 10 points at halftime in Week 14 and Allen said in his press conference that the Bills “want to start faster” in order to avoid the need for such heroics. He noted that it has made the team “battle tested” as they head toward the postseason and that could prove to be a vital factor as the Bills try to make it to the Super Bowl for the first time in Allen’s career.