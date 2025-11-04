Jerry Jones on his trade talk: It’s not a done deal, but I’m leaning toward doing it

The Cowboys might or might not make a trade before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

After the Cowboys’ 27-17 loss to the Cardinals, owner Jerry Jones walked back his talk of the team having a trade in place. The trade he referred to pregame is not finalized, and he said he still has a decision to make.

“No, there is no trade right now,” Jones said. “We wouldn’t have to make anything happen tomorrow. I want to be real clear about that. But there is one I can do. Without question, there is one I can do, and I’m leaning toward doing it.”

If the Cowboys make a trade — a big if after Monday night’s result — they will be buyers, not sellers, despite the 3-5-1 record.

“I like our nuts and bolts a lot,” Jones said of the Cowboys’ current roster. “I don’t like what’s happening to the nuts and bolts, but I like them a lot.”

The Cowboys entered Monday ranked 31st in total defense, trailing only the Bengals. They are not one player away from improving the defense enough to compete for a playoff berth.

“I would hate to say I wouldn’t make a deal and get the deal of a lifetime tomorrow and cover a lot of bases for us,” Jones said. “I don’t really have a problem leaving it open until it’s over. Now, I’m being very realistic. We’ve won three ball games, and here we are at this juncture. I do know how to add.”

On the ESPN broadcast on Monday night, Troy Aikman said Jones should “cancel that trade” that Jones talked about with Stephen A. Smith on SiriusXM Radio. Jones was asked about Aikman’s evaluation and whether the result of Monday night’s game would change his mind.

“I hear opinions,” Jones said. “You can rest assured that at least in my mind, all those considerations are there. It was there before this game. It was there when we started the season about whether you make a trade or not. . . . We’ve either got to [shit] or get off the pot by tomorrow afternoon.”