nbc_pft_camlittlev2_251103.jpg
Little’s record FG highlights Jags win at Raiders
nbc_pft_ramsandninersv2_251103.jpg
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Jerry Jones says the Cowboys have a trade in place

  
Published November 3, 2025 04:20 PM

The Cowboys are set to make a change to their roster before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Team owner Jerry Jones said during an appearance with Stephen A. Smith on SiriusXM Radio Monday that the team has agreed to a trade. Jones did not elaborate on any details about the move, which he expects to consumate on Tuesday.

“Immediately it will have him on the field and it will address some of the things that have been our shortcomings,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

The Cowboys acquired wide receiver Jonathan Mingo in a trade with the Panthers after a similar announcement from Jones last year.

Jones said the team is still talking to other clubs about other potential moves they could make ahead of the deadline, so there may be even more to come from Dallas.