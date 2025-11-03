Jerry Jones says the Cowboys have a trade in place

The Cowboys are set to make a change to their roster before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Team owner Jerry Jones said during an appearance with Stephen A. Smith on SiriusXM Radio Monday that the team has agreed to a trade. Jones did not elaborate on any details about the move, which he expects to consumate on Tuesday.

“Immediately it will have him on the field and it will address some of the things that have been our shortcomings,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

The Cowboys acquired wide receiver Jonathan Mingo in a trade with the Panthers after a similar announcement from Jones last year.

Jones said the team is still talking to other clubs about other potential moves they could make ahead of the deadline, so there may be even more to come from Dallas.