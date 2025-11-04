Jets send Sauce Gardner to the Colts

The Colts have added even more horseradish to the cocktail sauce.

In a stunning move, the Jets have traded cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Colts. Per multiple reports, the Colts will send two first-round picks to the Jets for Gardner.

Said Gardner on Twitter: “New York it’s been real.”

The fourth overall pick in the 2022 draft, Gardner became a first-team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons. Last year wasn’t as good. This year, the Jets decided to sell high.

The message from the new regime in New York is clear. They didn’t view Gardner as untouchable, even though they gave him a new contract in the offseason. For a pair of first-round picks from a team that likely will be picking low (at least in 2026), the Jets pulled the trigger.

Gardner suffered a concussion during a Week 7 loss to the Panthers. He missed the Week 8 win over the Bengals. If cleared, he’ll be boarding a plane for Germany and making his debut against the Falcons.