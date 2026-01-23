 Skip navigation
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Sean McVay on Caleb Williams TD pass: “What the hell just happened?”

  
Published January 23, 2026 03:44 AM

Rams coach Sean McVay was as stunned as everyone else by the touchdown pass Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw to force overtime on Sunday. But McVay knew he and his team needed to regroup immediately.

Asked about his thoughts on the play, McVay said his biggest thought was how well his team responded.

“That was a play where you’re like, ‘What the hell just happened?’ I think it was important for us to be able to reset, and I thought our guys did that. And it wasn’t like the overtime went exactly ideal either. That was what I was so impressed with,” McVay said.

In overtime, McVay blamed himself for a third-and-1 run on which the Rams lost two yards and had to punt. If the Bears had scored on the subsequent possession, the Rams’ season would have been over.

“That third-and-1 play, I’m thinking, man, if that ends up being the play that costs us because I didn’t put us in a great spot, that would be a rough offseason,” McVay said.

Instead, the Rams persevered in overtime, and their offseason isn’t starting just yet.