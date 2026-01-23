 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Rams list Byron Young as questionable, but expect him to play

  
Published January 23, 2026 06:35 PM

The Rams did not rule any members of the active roster out for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Edge rusher Byron Young is listed as questionable to play against the Seahawks due to a knee injury. Young missed two practices this week, but returned for a limited practice on Friday and head coach Sean McVay said the team expects to have their leading sacker in the lineup this weekend.

“Our full expectation is that he’s playing,” McVay said, via the team’s website.

Young had 12.5 sacks during the regular season. He has six tackles and two quarterback hits through two playoff games.

The Rams ruled tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) out. Havenstein was designated for return from injured reserve this week, so Friday’s designation means he won’t be activated to face Seattle.