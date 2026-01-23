Rams list Byron Young as questionable, but expect him to play

The Rams did not rule any members of the active roster out for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Edge rusher Byron Young is listed as questionable to play against the Seahawks due to a knee injury. Young missed two practices this week, but returned for a limited practice on Friday and head coach Sean McVay said the team expects to have their leading sacker in the lineup this weekend.

“Our full expectation is that he’s playing,” McVay said, via the team’s website.

Young had 12.5 sacks during the regular season. He has six tackles and two quarterback hits through two playoff games.

The Rams ruled tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) out. Havenstein was designated for return from injured reserve this week, so Friday’s designation means he won’t be activated to face Seattle.