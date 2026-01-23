 Skip navigation
Bills announce their head coaching interview with Philip Rivers

  
Published January 23, 2026 06:54 PM

Philip Rivers made an improbable comeback as a quarterback with the Colts late in the regular season and he’s now in the mix for an improbable move to the NFL’s coaching ranks.

The Bills announced on Friday evening that they have completed an interview with Rivers for their head coaching vacancy. Rivers has coached at the high school level in Alabama, but has no professional or college coaching experience.

Jeff Saturday and Norm Van Brocklin are the only two people who have become NFL head coaches without having any experience at those levels.

That lack of experience would make Rivers’ an unexpected choice to lead the Bills and it remains to be seen if the team will seriously consider him for the position, but his acumen for the game and experience as a top NFL quarterback could keep him on the radar for teams in the future if he doesn’t land the job in Buffalo.