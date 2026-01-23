 Skip navigation
J.K. Dobbins won’t return against Patriots, Pat Bryant has no injury designation

  
Published January 23, 2026 06:42 PM

Running back J.K. Dobbins returned to practice for the Broncos this week, but he won’t be playing against the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

The Broncos ruled Dobbins out on Friday. Dobbins has been on injured reserve due to a foot injury since November.

Wide receiver Pat Bryant (concussion) will be playing this weekend. He has no injury designation on the team’s final injury report.

Center Alex Forsyth (ankle), wide receiver Troy Franklin (hamstring), safety JL Skinner (quad), and center Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) are listed as questionable. Tight end Lucas Krull (foot), linebacker Drew Sanders (ankle), and quarterback Bo Nix (ankle) have been ruled out.