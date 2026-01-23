 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers great John Brodie dies at age 90

  
Published January 23, 2026 06:32 PM

John Brodie, who played quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers for 17 seasons, has died at the age of 90.

Brodie was a star on both the football and golf teams at Stanford, and even though the 49ers took him with the third overall pick in the 1957 NFL draft, he played on the PGA Tour and considered making golf his full-time pursuit before deciding to focus on football.

The 49ers were glad he did. After sharing time with Hall of Famer Y.A Tittle early in his career, he became the 49ers’ starter in 1961 after Tittle was traded to the Giants. Brodie was one of the best quarterbacks in football for the next decade and was named NFL Most Valuable Player in 1970.

Brodie retired from the NFL after the 1973 season and became both a football and golf analyst for NBC Sports. He also competed on the Senior PGA Tour and won an event in 1991.

“The 49ers family is saddened to learn of the passing of one of the franchise’s all-time great players, John Brodie,” 49ers owner John York said in a statement. “As a kid, my 49ers fandom began by watching John play quarterback on television. He displayed an incredible commitment towards his teammates and his support of the organization never wavered after his playing days. John became a dear friend of mine, and he will always be remembered as an important part of 49ers history. We express our deepest condolences to his wife, Sue, and the entire Brodie family.”