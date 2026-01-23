49ers great John Brodie dies at age 90

John Brodie, who played quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers for 17 seasons, has died at the age of 90.

Brodie was a star on both the football and golf teams at Stanford, and even though the 49ers took him with the third overall pick in the 1957 NFL draft, he played on the PGA Tour and considered making golf his full-time pursuit before deciding to focus on football.

The 49ers were glad he did. After sharing time with Hall of Famer Y.A Tittle early in his career, he became the 49ers’ starter in 1961 after Tittle was traded to the Giants. Brodie was one of the best quarterbacks in football for the next decade and was named NFL Most Valuable Player in 1970.

Brodie retired from the NFL after the 1973 season and became both a football and golf analyst for NBC Sports. He also competed on the Senior PGA Tour and won an event in 1991.

“The 49ers family is saddened to learn of the passing of one of the franchise’s all-time great players, John Brodie,” 49ers owner John York said in a statement. “As a kid, my 49ers fandom began by watching John play quarterback on television. He displayed an incredible commitment towards his teammates and his support of the organization never wavered after his playing days. John became a dear friend of mine, and he will always be remembered as an important part of 49ers history. We express our deepest condolences to his wife, Sue, and the entire Brodie family.”