Sam Darnold off injury report, set to start NFC Championship Game

  
Published January 23, 2026 04:54 PM

Sam Darnold is set to start Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

While he’s still dealing with an oblique issue that kept him limited during the practice week, Darnold has no game status and will play this weekend against the Rams.

Darnold’s oblique injury popped up late last week and it was unclear as to whether or not he would be able to start the game against the 49ers. But play he did, finishing the contest 12-of-17 for 124 yards with a touchdown.

Feel really good,” Darnold said in his Friday press conference. "[I’ve been] feeling really good this whole week. I feel like the process is going right along where it should be. So I feel really good for Sunday.”

Darnold added that he feels like he’s had a really good rehab process. But he’s going to keep the same pregame routine as he had last week, going out a little later than usual for warm-ups.

“[T]he guys in the training room do a really good job with everybody — myself included,” Darnold said. “We’re just taking it day-by-day and making sure I do all the things I need to do to get ready for Sunday.”

Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross (foot) also has no game status and is set to play.

Offensive tackle Josh Jones (knee, ankle) and fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck) are questionable. Offensive tackle Amari Kight (knee) is doubtful. Linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle) has been ruled out.

Tight end Elijah Arroyo (knee), guard Bryce Cabeldue (knee), running back George Holani (hamstring), linebacker Tyrice Knight (shoulder), and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (hamstring) are all off the injury report and are set to play.