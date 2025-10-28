 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_risefall_251028.jpg
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_risefall_251028.jpg
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots trade DE Keion White to the 49ers

  
Published October 28, 2025 07:08 PM

The Patriots agreed to trade defensive end Keion White to the 49ers, according to multiple reports.

New England will receive a 2026 sixth-round pick for a 2026 seventh-rounder and White.

White, a second-round pick of the Patriots in 2023, has played five games with one start. He has seen action on 123 defensive snaps and 43 on special teams.

He was a healthy scratch on Sunday.

White has totaled six tackles this season.

White played both the edge and interior spots last season when he had 56 tackles and five sacks. The current coaching staff has used him on only eight interior snaps this season.

The 49ers desperately needed help at defensive end. They lost Nick Bosa for the season in Week 3 when he tore his ACL, and on Monday, the Panthers signed Trevis Gipson off the 49ers’ practice squad.

Bryce Huff (hamstring), Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) and Sam Okuayinonu (ankle) currently are injured.