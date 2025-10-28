Patriots trade DE Keion White to the 49ers

The Patriots agreed to trade defensive end Keion White to the 49ers, according to multiple reports.

New England will receive a 2026 sixth-round pick for a 2026 seventh-rounder and White.

White, a second-round pick of the Patriots in 2023, has played five games with one start. He has seen action on 123 defensive snaps and 43 on special teams.

He was a healthy scratch on Sunday.

White has totaled six tackles this season.

White played both the edge and interior spots last season when he had 56 tackles and five sacks. The current coaching staff has used him on only eight interior snaps this season.

The 49ers desperately needed help at defensive end. They lost Nick Bosa for the season in Week 3 when he tore his ACL, and on Monday, the Panthers signed Trevis Gipson off the 49ers’ practice squad.

Bryce Huff (hamstring), Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) and Sam Okuayinonu (ankle) currently are injured.