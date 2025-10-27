 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones not happy with Cowboys’ record, will consider trades to make team better

  
Published October 27, 2025 05:32 AM

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not happy that his team is 3-4-1 eight games into the season.

“I am not happy at all with winning three ball games. At all,” Jones said after Sunday’s loss in Denver. “Can we play better? Of course we can play better.”

Jones said he will consider making trades if they can bring in players who will help the Cowboys contend.

“If I saw a proposition for us to help this team, no matter what this score was today, then I would look at it on the merits of helping this team. And if you’re talking about trading for a player or trading a player, I would completely look at it on the merits of the team, both for next week or the weeks after or for the longer term,” Jones said. “Today would not affect a decision on trading for a player.”

Asked if he anticipates shopping any players before the trade deadline, Jones answered, “Not now, no.”

The Cowboys have plenty of ammunition to make a trade, given that they have their own draft picks and the Packers’ next two first-round picks from the Micah Parsons trade. General managers looking to trade a veteran player for future picks would be wise to give Jones a call.