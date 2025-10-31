 Skip navigation
DT McKinnley Jackson asks Bengals to trade or release him

  
Published October 30, 2025 08:25 PM

Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson has requested a trade or his release, Ben Baby of ESPN reports.

He’s the third member of the Bengals defense to ask to play elsewhere. Linebacker Logan Wilson has requested a trade but remains on the roster for now, and defensive tackle Mike Pennel reached a non-injury settlement that led to his release so he could sign with the Chiefs.

The Bengals made Jackson a third-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2024. He began his rookie season on injured reserve with a knee injury but appeared in the remaining 13 games, making one start.

He totaled 15 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble last season.

New coordinator Al Golden has played Jackson only once this season. He was a healthy scratch for six games and his only game action came on six defensive snaps in a Week 5 loss to the Lions.

The trade deadline is Tuesday afternoon.