Jets will receive the higher of the Cowboys’ first-round picks in 2027

The Jets sent defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys for a second-round pick in 2026 and a first-round pick in 2027, as well as defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

The Cowboys own two first-round picks in 2027, having acquired the Packers’ first-rounders for 2026 and 2027 in the Micah Parsons trade.

The Jets will receive the higher of the 2027 first-round picks the Cowboys own.

After today’s trades of Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner, the Jets have two first-round picks in 2026 (theirs and the Colts) and their own second-round pick. They have three first-round picks in 2027 — theirs, the Cowboys and the Colts.

The 2027 draft is projected to be loaded with talent.