nbc_pft_cowboysendofgamev2_251104.jpg
Why Cowboys shouldn’t have passed on FG chances
nbc_pft_balhenryintv_251104.jpg
Henry: BAL has ‘confidence’ in playoff appearance
nbc_pft_george_pickens_penalty_251104.jpg
Pickens ‘knew what he was doing’ with penalty

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Jets will receive the higher of the Cowboys’ first-round picks in 2027

  
Published November 4, 2025 02:55 PM

The Jets sent defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys for a second-round pick in 2026 and a first-round pick in 2027, as well as defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

The Cowboys own two first-round picks in 2027, having acquired the Packers’ first-rounders for 2026 and 2027 in the Micah Parsons trade.

The Jets will receive the higher of the 2027 first-round picks the Cowboys own.

After today’s trades of Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner, the Jets have two first-round picks in 2026 (theirs and the Colts) and their own second-round pick. They have three first-round picks in 2027 — theirs, the Cowboys and the Colts.

The 2027 draft is projected to be loaded with talent.