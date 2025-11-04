Cowboys acquire Quinnen Williams from the Jets

For a team that was resisting a fire sale, the Jets are currently standing in front of a burned-out building with a credit-card reader.

And they’ve added three first-round picks, and more. (Which arguably makes it anything but a “fire sale"; it’s more like full retail.)

First, they sent cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Colts. Now, the Jets have shipped defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys.

The Cowboys, per multiple reports, are giving a first-round and a second-round pick to the Jets for Williams. Per NFL Media, it’s the Cowboys’ first-round pick and not the first-round pick they acquired from the Packers for Micah Parsons. The Jets also will be getting former first-round defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

Williams was the third overall pick in the 2019 draft. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2022, and he’s a three-time Pro Bowler.

He now joins one of the worst defenses in the NFL, a 3-5-1 team that is facing a steep uphill climb to the playoffs.

Williams is signed through 2027. His base salary for 2025 is $15.65 million. Next year, it increases to $20.75 million. In 2027, it becomes $25.4 million.