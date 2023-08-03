Eli Tomac’s 2024 Yamaha deal “Supercross only” for now

Eli Tomac joined Steve Matthes Wednesday night on the Racer X Podcast and revealed that his 2024 deal is for Supercross only for now. Tomac and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing factory team announced last week that Tomac would return.

“Yup, that’s how it is right now: supercross-only right now and just kind of see how things go, and that’s what I anticipate is supercross-only, but we are kind of leaving the option there for moto and SMX,” Tomac said during the interview.

Tomac began the 2023 season with the same intention of running just the Supercross season, but prior to Round 7 at Dallas, he and team extended his contract so they would continue into Pro Motocross and compete in the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship.

Tomac was leading the Supercross points by a sizeable margin with two races remaining in the 2023 season when he tore his Achilles tendon in Denver. He also provided an update on his recovery.

“The hardest thing to get back is your heel lift,” Tomac said. “You’re basically just standing on your toes. I can do that right now with two feet, no problem. The hardest thing to do is a single leg heel lift with the heel off the ground and controlling that drop also.

“I don ‘t feel like I’m going to have an issue with range of motion. My range of motion is actually really good so far, but the last thing I’m trying to get back is when you’re standing on your toes, just that general strength and control and heel drop, which would be supercross in the rhythm section. I have a lot of work ahead of me, but at this point in time I feel like I’m going to get there.”

Unfortunately the timeline does not include the 2023 SuperMotocross playoffs as Tomac anticipates being able to ride in early November. The playoffs begin on September 9 at Zmax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina through September 23rd at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

450 riders

Cooper Webb , concussion at Nashville, banged up ahead of RedBud practice

Eli Tomac, Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal | returning in 2024

Justin Barcia , collarbone and shoulder

Christian Craig, elbow

Marvin Musquin, wrist

Malcolm Stewart, knee | Signs two-year extension

Chase Sexton, concussion | returned at RedBud

Jason Anderson , vertebrae | returned at RedBud

Aaron Plessinger, hip | returned at Salt Lake City

Dylan Ferrandis , concussion | returned at Pala