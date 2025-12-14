Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Schedule Primer: Gearing up for the pre-Christmas rush

The latest installment of the Emirates NBA Cup will conclude on Tuesday, with the Knicks and Sprus meeting in Tuesday’s final. As a reminder, the game will not count toward official league records or statistics, which also removes the contest from fantasy basketball leagues. As for the rest of the NBA, things will pick up on the back end of Week 9, with Thursday and Saturday being the busiest days. Let’s look at the Week 9 schedule breakdown and some key storylines.

Week 9 Games Played

4 Games: HOU, MIA, TOR

3 Games: ATL, BOS, CHI, DAL, DEN, DET, LAC, MEM, MIN, NYK, SAC, SAS, UTA, WAS

2 Games: BKN, CHA, CLE, GSW, IND, LAL, MIL, NOR, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, POR

Week 9 Back-to-backs

Sunday (Week 8)-Monday: None

Monday-Tuesday: None

Tuesday-Wednesday: None

Wednesday-Thursday: None

Thursday-Friday: ATL, MIA, NYK, OKC, SAS

Friday-Saturday: BOS, PHI

Saturday-Sunday: HOU, SAC, TOR, WAS

Sunday-Monday (Week 10): None

Week 9 Storylines of Note

- Both Emirates NBA Cup finalists have good fantasy schedules for Week 9.

Obviously, none of the four teams that advanced to Las Vegas will be in action on Monday. As for the Knicks and Spurs, who advanced to Tuesday’s final, they’ll have busy Week 9 schedules. Tuesday’s contest will not count toward official statistics or fantasy basketball, but it is the first of four games that both teams will play in Week 9. New York and San Antonio get back to “regular” NBA play with back-to-backs on Thursday and Friday, followed by games on Sunday to end their respective weeks.

The back-to-backs are notable for two players in particular: San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama and New York’s Mitchell Robinson. While the latter has not been an impactful fantasy option this season, the former ranks among the best in the NBA regardless of position or league format. Two of San Antonio’s three games will be against the Wizards (Thursday at home, Sunday on the road), so Wemby could be looking at a two-game week (not counting Tuesday’s final) as he returns from a strained calf.

- Cleveland and Oklahoma City have the worst Week 9 schedules.

Not only do the Cavaliers and Thunder have two-game weeks, but both will play their final Week 9 game on Friday. The good news for Cleveland is that they won’t have a back-to-back, and their first game is on Tuesday, the lightest game night of the week (two games). With Evan Mobley expected to miss two to four weeks after suffering a strained calf on Friday, the light schedule comes at a good time for Kenny Atkinson’s team. Jarrett Allen could be back as soon as Sunday after missing time with a finger injury, and his fantasy ceiling may be raised as the solid post player in the Cavaliers’ starting lineup. That said, he does not offer the same upside as Mobley.

As for the Thunder, Isaiah Hartenstein returned to action on Saturday after missing six games with a strained calf. He played 20 minutes against the Spurs, and expecting him to play both games of a back-to-back so soon feels a bit unrealistic. Oklahoma City hosts the Clippers on Thursday before visiting the Timberwolves on Friday, so it could very well be a one-game week for the 7-footer. Cason Wallace was the replacement in the starting lineup when Hartenstein was out, and he would likely move back into that role if iHart is given a night off.

- Monday, Tuesday and Friday are the light game days of Week 9.

A lot of the action in Week 9 will take place from Thursday onward, with Thursday (12 games) and Saturday (10) the busiest days. On the other end of the spectrum is Tuesday, with only two games on the schedule. Cleveland visits Chicago, and Memphis will visit Minnesota. As noted above, the Cavaliers don’t have a good Week 9 schedule, but the other three teams in action will all play three games. Minnesota and Chicago end their slates with games on Sunday, which should enhance the fantasy values of some of their more unheralded options.

And all three teams have dealt with injury concerns recently. Chicago’s injury report has finally thinned out after a wild Week 8. As for Memphis, the Grizzlies lost Zach Edey right as they were welcoming back Ja Morant, while the Timberwolves were without Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley for Friday’s win over the Warriors.

The Monday and Friday schedules each have five games, while Sunday has six.

- Houston, Miami and Toronto have the best schedules for managers focused on games played.

Those are the only teams that will play four games in Week 9. All three are active on Monday, and they’ll play three games over the final four days of the week. While Miami has a Thursday/Friday back-to-back against the Nets and Celtics, Houston (at Denver, at Sacramento) and Toronto (Boston, at Brooklyn) have Saturday/Sunday back-to-backs.

The lingering question for the Raptors is when RJ Barrett will be available after being sidelined by a sprained MCL. He received a PRP injection last week, and an update should be provided early in Week 9. With the back-to-back, Barrett managers may be looking at three games tops if he’s available immediately. Ja’Kobe Walter was the replacement in the starting lineup until Toronto’s NBA Cup quarterfinal loss to the Knicks, with Jamal Shead receiving the nod.

- Fantasy managers are likely looking at a one-game week for Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid.

The 76ers play two games in Week 9, and they’re part of a Friday/Saturday back-to-back. After visiting the Knicks, Philadelphia will host the Mavericks the following night. Given Embiid’s injury history, it would be stunning if he were available for both games. But which one will take priority? One can certainly argue for the game against the Knicks, since it’s a divisional matchup that could influence tiebreakers at the end of the regular season. Paul George would also be a player to watch heading into the 76ers’ Week 9 back-to-back due to his injury history.

- In total, eight teams will play three games between Thursday and Sunday.

Atlanta, Sacramento and Washington are three teams that won’t play at all before Thursday, but they’ll make up for lost time with busy schedules to wrap up Week 9. The Kings are dealing with injuries to two of their three centers. Domantas Sabonis was already out with a knee injury, and Drew Eubanks suffered an avulsion fracture of his left thumb on Thursday. That leaves Maxime Raynaud and Precious Achiuwa to handle the center position. A second-round pick out of Stanford, Raynaud is worth rolling the dice on simply because of the opportunity in front of him.

Atlanta and Washington are also dealing with key injuries. Trae Young is still working his way back from the knee injury he suffered in late October, while the Wizards have been without Alex Sarr for the last six games, if you count Sunday’s matchup with the Pacers. Both situations have been easy to read from a fantasy standpoint; Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a must-roster player while Young sits, while Marvin Bagley III is worth a dice roll at best in deep leagues.