Joey Savatgy to race for Triumph in 2024 in the 250 class before moving to 450s

Joey Savatgy will join the Triumph Racing factory team in 2024 for the Pro Motocross season; he is ineligible to race a 250 in the Monster Energy Supercross Series because of a rule that has since been removed from the rulebook. Savatgy will then move up to 450s in 2025 in a two-year deal that was revealed on Steve Matthes’ PulpMX show.

“It’s a two-year deal with Triumph, motocross next year and 450 the following,” Savatgy said. “It’s good. I’ve been doing some testing on it, and every time I’ve ridden the bike, it’s gotten better.”

Savatgy will be reunited with Bobby Hewitt and Steve “Scuba” Westfall. The raced together early in Savatgy’s career at Rockstar Energy KTM.

Savatgy is ineligible to race in the 250 class in Supercross after pointing out of the division in 2018. The point out rule has been removed from the rulebook, but riders already affected by it are still barred from moving back down a division.

“I just wish the AMA would reconsider,” Savatgy said. “I know we’re not on the same page. I had three good years in a row, sure we got close, we never won (a championship) and I was forced out of the class.”

Savatgy believes his new team is capable of winning in their first season.

“I’m taking the path that gives me the best chance at success, and I still believe in my ability,” Savatgy said. “I still believe deep down that I can win. Obviously, I’ve had some rough years, but I look at what I was able to accomplish when I had a ‘factory’ team behind me. I was able to win races.

“Obviously, no championships but I got close, twice. Then I look at my factory year a Kawi [450], I was able to be fastest qualifier, win some heats, lead laps in the main. I just never really got a follow up year after that.”

Savatgy finished second in the 2016 SX West division and was third in 2017. He also has a pair of third-place showing in Pro Motocross in 2015 and 2016.

Savatgy’s last win in SuperMotocross came in 2018 at Anaheim. He won last year in the World Supercross Championship.

