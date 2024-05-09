 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Regions Tradition - Round One
Padraig Harrington, Chris DiMarco tied at suspended Regions Tradition
GYMNASTICS-WORLD-2023-WOMEN-FLOOR
Core Hydration Classic can be first gymnastics meet with 3 U.S. Olympic all-around champs
Cognizant Founders Cup - Round One
Rose Zhang’s 63 leads Cognizant Founders Cup; Nelly Korda 6 back in bid for 6 in a row

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kordalites_240509.jpg
HLs: Korda begins quest for sixth-straight win
nbc_golf_kordaintv_reax_240509__385657.jpg
Flawless fundamentals fueling Korda’s run
nbc_golf_wellsfargord1_240509.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Regions Tradition - Round One
Padraig Harrington, Chris DiMarco tied at suspended Regions Tradition
GYMNASTICS-WORLD-2023-WOMEN-FLOOR
Core Hydration Classic can be first gymnastics meet with 3 U.S. Olympic all-around champs
Cognizant Founders Cup - Round One
Rose Zhang’s 63 leads Cognizant Founders Cup; Nelly Korda 6 back in bid for 6 in a row

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kordalites_240509.jpg
HLs: Korda begins quest for sixth-straight win
nbc_golf_kordaintv_reax_240509__385657.jpg
Flawless fundamentals fueling Korda’s run
nbc_golf_wellsfargord1_240509.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Zhang 'dialed in' in 9-under Cognizant Rd. 1

May 9, 2024 06:21 PM
Rose Zhang hit the ground running in the LPGA's Cognizant Founders Cup with a 9-under 63 in Round 1. Watch her best shots before she caught up with Karen Stupples to discuss the keys to the performance.
Up Next
nbc_golf_kordaintv_reax_240509__385657.jpg
7:31
Flawless fundamentals fueling Korda’s run
Now Playing
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_240509.jpg
2:06
Morikawa building trust in his game at Wells Fargo
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lewisreport_240507__302738.jpg
6:16
Rory embracing the fun in golf before Wells Fargo
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_romineintv_240506.jpg
5:37
NCAA women’s regionals impacted by severe weather
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_whosinform_240506.jpg
3:36
Schauffele trending upward ahead of PGA Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_peteroosterhuis_240505.jpg
2:25
Remembering former Tour winner, analyst Oosterhuis
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_upcomingevents_240505.jpg
5:28
Myrtle Beach highlights upcoming golf events
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_benkohles_240505.jpg
4:41
Kohles falls short of first PGA Tour win at Nelson
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithreact_240505.jpg
6:58
Pendrith stays present in first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_volvochinaopenhl_240505.jpg
1:04
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Final Round
Now Playing