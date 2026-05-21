 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Emily Ryan
Iowa State women’s basketball great Emily Ryan promoted to assistant coach
Alec Segaert
Alec Segaert stuns with late breakaway for his first Grand Tour stage win in Giro d’Italia
French Open
French Open boss says prize money will not change despite players’ complaints

Top Clips

nbc_roto_nbafinalsmvp_260521.jpg
Wemby, SGA best bets for NBA Finals MVP
RavensCSU5-21.jpg
Ravens a strong favorite to win AFC North in 2026
nbc_csu_jacobybrissett_260521.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jacoby Brissett

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Emily Ryan
Iowa State women’s basketball great Emily Ryan promoted to assistant coach
Alec Segaert
Alec Segaert stuns with late breakaway for his first Grand Tour stage win in Giro d’Italia
French Open
French Open boss says prize money will not change despite players’ complaints

Top Clips

nbc_roto_nbafinalsmvp_260521.jpg
Wemby, SGA best bets for NBA Finals MVP
RavensCSU5-21.jpg
Ravens a strong favorite to win AFC North in 2026
nbc_csu_jacobybrissett_260521.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jacoby Brissett

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

UCLA’s basketball team reloads with four transfers to bolster the Bruins

  
Published May 21, 2026 12:10 PM
Favorite storylines, players from March Madness
April 8, 2026 07:13 PM
Pierre Andresen and Christian Odjakjian reveal their most memorable storylines and players from this year’s wild March Madness action, including Iowa, Alex Karaban, and more.

Forwards Filip Jovic of Auburn and Sergej Macura of Mississippi State and guards Jaylen Petty of Texas Tech and Azavier Robinson of Butler have joined UCLA through the transfer portal, coach Mick Cronin said.

Macura will be a junior this fall and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Jovic, Petty and Robinson will be sophomores and have three seasons left.

Jovic averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in all 37 games for Auburn last season, helping the Tigers win the NIT title.

Macura averaged 5.0 points and 4.8 rebounds in 28 games for Mississippi State last season.

Petty averaged 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 33 games as a freshman at Texas Tech. He shot 41% from the field and 37% from 3-point range.

Robinson averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 22 games as a freshman at Butler. His season ended in early February after a left wrist injury. Robinson shot 47% from the field and 43% from 3-point range.

The foursome join incoming freshmen Javonte Floyd and Joe Philon.