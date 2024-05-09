 Skip navigation
Nelly Korda’s quest for LPGA history begins with 3-under 69 at Founders Cup; 4 back

  
Published May 9, 2024 01:07 PM

The Nelly train rolled right along Thursday at the Cognizant Founders Cup, where the world No. 1 carded a 3-under 69 to keep herself in the mix to notch a record-breaking sixth straight title on the LPGA.

After the morning wave, Korda was four shots back of Madelene Sagstrom, in a tie for third.

Korda hasn’t played in two weeks, since she captured her second major at the Chevron Championship. Her five wins in a row have tied her for the LPGA record with Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez. She told reporters earlier this week that she’s had so much going on the past two weeks – from recovering post-major to hosting an AJGA event to attending the Met Gala on Monday – that she hasn’t had much time to consider the history-raising stakes.

Still, Korda’s bid for six straight wins got off to a promising start at Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey, where she took advantage of three of the four par 5s and carded her 16th under-par score in her last 20 attempts.

Though Korda missed the cut at this event a year ago, she found the course more receptive this week after recent rainfall, missing just four fairways and four greens in the opening round.