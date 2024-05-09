Théo Pourchaire gets the No. 6 IndyCar ride for Arrow McLaren

INDIANAPOLIS – Théo Pourchaire picked a great time to make a positive impression when he was the biggest mover of the race in the April 21 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

The 20-year-old who is the youngest winner in Formula 3 and Formula 3 history is making the move the NTT IndyCar Series.

Arrow McLaren announced on Thursday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that the 2023 Formula 2 champion would be running the remaining NTT IndyCar Series season except for the 108th Indianapolis 500 in the No. 6 Chevrolet.

Pourchaire will pilot the No. 6 SmartStop Chevrolet in the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course this weekend. Pourchaire will then return to the track at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, where he will be set to pilot the No. 6 Chevrolet for the duration of the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season.

“The NTT IndyCar Series has some of the best racing in motorsport, and now I can say that with experience,” Pourchaire said. “I’m excited to take on this challenge with Arrow McLaren for the rest of the season. This is a special opportunity, and I am committed to learning and improving as we get on track each race weekend. I’ve enjoyed my first two races with the team, and I know we have plenty of potential in front of us. Of course, I would like to thank Zak Brown (McLaren Racing CEO), Garvin Ward (Arrow McLaren team principal), and Tony (Kanaan (Arrow McLaren Sporting Director), as well as the Sauber F1 Team, for making this all possible.”

The 2023 Formula 2 champion will compete on all ovals except the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He had a successful test with the Arrow McLaren crew at World Wide Technology Raceway on May 6.

“We’re excited to continue working with Théo,” Ward said. “He proved to be a quick learner, and we believe his skillset and learning mindset will support his development as he gets more comfortable racing in the NTT IndyCar Series. Now, it’s about continuing to grow and turning those learnings into results alongside the No. 6 team.”

The team has not yet announced who will race in the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500. Callum Ilott is a leading candidate for that assignment.

David Malukas was originally supposed to be in the No. 6 Chevrolet this season, but he sustained a broken left wrist in a mountain biking crash on February 11 and had surgery on February 13. After he missed the fourth race of the 2024 season, Arrow McLaren terminated his contract.

