Top News

nbc_ten_djokoviccarballesbaena_240530.jpg
2024 French Open men’s singles draw
2024 French Open - Day 6
Coco Gauff back in French Open second week
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round Two
Lexi Thompson will miss cut but ‘cherished every moment’ in U.S. Women’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_ten_kordaalcaraz_240531.jpg
Highlights: Alcaraz defeats Korda in French Open
nbc_moto_imsadetqualifyingv2_240531.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Detroit Grand Prix qualifying
nbc_golf_canadianopenrd2_240531.jpg
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Wie West outlines the extra work asked of Korda

May 31, 2024 06:05 PM
Michelle Wie West joins Mike Tirico during the 2024 U.S. Women's Open to explain what life is like as an in-demand golfer like Nelly Korda, who also balances media and the fans outside of playing.
