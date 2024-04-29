Arrow McLaren IndyCar team terminates driver David Malukas’ contract

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – When David Malukas signed a multiyear deal with Arrow McLaren’s IndyCar team last Sept. 7, the young driver from Chicago had one of the most promising rides in IndyCar.

But Malukas never turned a wheel in an Arrow McLaren Chevrolet in IndyCar competition. He sustained a broken left wrist in a Mountain Bike crash in February that required extensive surgery on Feb. 13.

With pins and screws in his wrist and wearing a cast, Malukas has yet to return to the cockpit of an IndyCar.

By missing the fourth race of the NTT IndyCar Series season in Sunday’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, it triggered a clause in his contract that gave Arrow McLaren the option to terminate his services.

Arrow McLaren exercised that option and announced Monday morning that Malukas is no longer a member of the team.

The team released the following statement:

“Arrow McLaren today announced that the team has released David Malukas for the remainder of the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season due to him being unavailable for the entirety of the season to date, with no confirmed return date, as a result of a left wrist injury, which occurred February 11, in a mountain biking incident.

“The team has raced at four events with two different drivers, both who were new to the team following David’s incident and currently race in other series: Callum Ilott and Théo Pourchaire.

“David joined the team in September 2023 and was set to race his third NTT IndyCar Series season with Arrow McLaren until this wrist injury sidelined him from races in St. Petersburg, The Thermal Club in Palm Springs, Long Beach, and Barber Motorsports Park.

“Arrow McLaren is finalizing its driver assignments for the remainder of the 2024 season and will announce confirmations for upcoming races in due course.”

On Saturday, April 20, NBCSports.com was part of a small group of media that also included The Associated Press, the Indianapolis Star and Motorsport.com that met with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and Arrow McLaren Team Principal Gavin Ward at the team’s hospitality motor home during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

When specifically asked about whether Malukas would remain with the team or if it would consider bringing a talented newcomer such as Pourchaire or a proven commodity like Ilott to the team, Ward admitted a decision would eventually have to be made.

“Yeah, we’re having to make difficult decisions and there’s too much uncertainty to speculate,” Ward told th group. “We’re doing our best to try and take care of him. We’ve got all the rehab physio and medical support we can but end of the day we also have to look after the performance of the team. It’s so hard to know where we’re going to be. Not really going to get into, we don’t know.

“The truth is the uncertainty, right? Unfortunately, it’s a significant injury with an unclear recovery right now so can’t really say yay or nay.”

Both Ward and Brown showed frustration over the situation and seemed interested in the surprising debut by Pourchaire and how quickly he adapted to IndyCar.

“The team has been very, very supportive of David in what has been certainly an unfortunate situation.,” Ward told the group. “What’s more unfortunate is his injury is much more serious than we thought initially. A big part of our focus has been trying to help him on every way in his recovery but also, we’ve been spending an awful lot of time to make sure we have competitive drivers in that 6 car.

“So unfortunately, it’s just a lot of uncertainty right now.”

One week later, the decision became clear, and Arrow McLaren released Malukas at the earliest opportunity.

Malukas was attended all NTT IndyCar Series races this season as a member of Arrow McLaren, working with the team’s drivers including veterans Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi. That included this past weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.

On Saturday, as he was walking through the paddock wearing his Arrow McLaren papaya and black team apparel, a fan asked him for a photo. Malukas happily obliged.

The fan thanked him and said, “Can’t wait to see you back in the car again this season.”

Unfortunately for Malukas, that car will be for a team other than Arrow McLaren.

As of now, Malukas is out of a ride.

