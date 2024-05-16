 Skip navigation
What's happening early at PGA? Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth among stars in red

  
Published May 16, 2024 11:52 AM

Xander Schauffele is on fire early – like really on fire – at Valhalla, but he wasn’t the only big name in the red by noon ET.

One of those notables is a guy who can complete the career Grand Slam this week, Jordan Spieth, who birdied the par-5 18th hole for his fourth birdie of the day and to turn at 3 under. Three of Spieth’s four birdies came on putts of inside 3 feet, and he’s five back of Schauffele, who birdied eight of his first 14 holes, but just two strokes shy of solo-second Tony Finau.

Several other major champs currently joined Spieth on the first page of the lunchtime leaderboard, including Rory McIlroy, Cam Smith, Hideki Matsuyama and Viktor Hovland, all at 2 under. Even defending champ Brooks Koepka is 1 under.

The only big surprise not playing well early is Dustin Johnson, who was 4 over after 10 holes.