IndyCar Barber points, results: Team Penske earns redemptive 1-2 with Scott McLaughlin, Will Power

After four days of being mired in awkward and uncomfortable controversy from having two stars disqualified from the season opener, Team Penske found some measure of redemption with a 1-2 finish at Barber Motorsports Park.

Scott McLaughlin won from the pole position by 1.3194 seconds over teammate Will Power, who had qualified second. Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Linus Lundqvist finished a career-best third.

IndyCar hammered Team Penske with massive penalties April 24 after determining its trio of drivers had illegal access to push to pass horsepower boosts on restarts during the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg six weeks earlier.

Having used the overtake button at unapproved points in the race, winner Josef Newgarden and McLaughlin, who finished third, had their finishes and points stripped. Power, who didn’t use his push to pass, was allowed to keep his second place but lost 10 points.

The situation was so awkward, team owner Roger Penske, who also owns IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, called an impromptu meeting Saturday to try to assauge the concerns ovf fellow team owners.

“Yeah, I would say after this week I think Roger would be pretty happy (with the victory),” Power said.

Said McLaughlin: “Look, there was never a lack of belief there. I’m more proud of just the people aspect of it, the way we just stuck together. We took the penalty, as we said at the start of the week. It was black and white. You move on. We move forward together as a team race by race. We’ll just keep working hard to make sure that we win as much as we can to put ourselves in the fight come September. That’s what I’m super proud of, just the execution.

“Certainly it was a little emotional, for sure. It’s just nice, yeah. It was just a nice cap. Obviously it was a pretty tough week.”

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park:

Here is the finishing order in the Childrens of Alabama Indy Grand Prix with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 90, Running

2. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 90, Running

3. (19) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 90, Running

4. (5) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 90, Running

5. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 90, Running

6. (3) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 90, Running

7. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 90, Running

8. (15) Colton Herta, Honda, 90, Running

9. (6) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 90, Running

10. (9) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 90, Running

11. (7) Graham Rahal, Honda, 90, Running

12. (11) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 90, Running

13. (22) Jack Harvey, Honda, 90, Running

14. (23) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 90, Running

15. (13) Scott Dixon, Honda, 90, Running

16. (8) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 90, Running

17. (27) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 90, Running

18. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 90, Running

19. (12) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, 90, Running

20. (20) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 90, Running

21. (21) Luca Ghiotto, Honda, 90, Running

22. (24) Theo Pourchaire, Chevrolet, 89, Running

23. (4) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 90, Running

24. (14) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 89, Running

25. (16) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 59, Mechanical

26. (25) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 54, Contact

27. (26) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 41, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 106.369 mph; Time of Race: 1 hour, 56 minutes, 45.7773 seconds; Margin of victory: 1.3194 seconds; Cautions: Four for 15 laps; Lead changes: 10 among six drivers. Lap Leaders: McLaughlin 1-27; Palou 28-29; Rosenqvist 30; Ferrucci 31-34; McLaughlin 35-45; Palou 46-55; Ferrucci 56-65; Lundqvist 66-69; McLaughlin 70-74; Power 75; McLaughlin 76-90.

POINTS

Top 10 in points: Herta 101, Power 100, Palou 98, Dixon 94, Rosenqvist 87, O’Ward 71, Kirkwood 67, Lundqvist 62, McLaughlin 59, Ferrucci 58.

Rest of the standings: Rossi 53, VeeKay 53, Grosjean 50, Ericsson 49, Rahal 48, Newgarden 48, Lundgaard 48, Armstrong 45, Simpson 45, Canapino 39, Harvey 35, Blomqvist 34, Fittipaldi 28, Pourchaire 27, Robb 23, Rasmussen 22, Callum Ilott 19, Colin Braun 10, Nolan Siegel 10, Ghiotto 9.

The NTT IndyCar Series will race May 11 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (3 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock). Click here for the full IndyCar on NBC schedule in 2024.

