How to watch the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl: TV info, player rosters, coaches, format

The 2026 NFL Pro Bowl has been added to the pregame Super Bowl festivities on site for the first time this year.

The event, which will feature a non-contact 7-on-7 flag football game for the fourth consecutive year, will be held Tuesday, Feb. 3 inside a 4,000-seat ballroom in San Francisco that also the host of the Super Bowl Experience fan fest.

A focus of this year’s Pro Bowl will be highlighting the debut of flag football for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The NFL’s team owners have approved players to participate in flag football at the Olympics.

Here are the details for the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games:

How to watch the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 3,

: Tuesday, Feb. 3, Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Where : Moscone Center in San Francisco, California

: Moscone Center in San Francisco, California TV : ESPN, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN, ESPN Deportes Announcers/reporters: Scott Van Pelt will handle play-by-play with analysts Jason Kelce and Dan Orlovsky. The sideline reporters are Laura Rutledge and Michelle Beisner-Buck

What is the format for the 2026 Pro Bowl?

The Pro Bowl Games will begin with various skills competitions (such as passing, catching and relay races) and is followed by a 7-on-7 flag football game between the AFC and NFC. Points from the skills competitions set the opening score of the flag football game.

What are the rosters for the 2026 Pro Bowl?

AFC roster:

Position Player Team QB Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB Drake Maye* New England Patriots QB Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers WR Ja’Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals WR Nico Collins Houston Texans WR Zay Flowers Baltimore Ravens WR Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR Courtland Sutton Denver Broncos RB Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts RB James Cook Buffalo Bills RB De’Von Achane Miami Dolphins TE Brock Bowers Las Vegas Raiders TE Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs OT Dion Dawkins Buffalo Bills OT Garett Bolles Denver Broncos OT Joe Alt Los Angeles Chargers G Quinn Meinerz Denver Broncos G Quenton Nelson Indianapolis Colts G Trey Smith Kansas City Chiefs C Creed Humphrey Kansas City Chiefs C Tyler Linderbaum Baltimore Ravens DE Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns DE Will Anderson Jr. Houston Texans DE Maxx Crosby Las Vegas Raiders DE Jeffery Simmons Tennessee Titans DL Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs DL Zach Allen Denver Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto Denver Broncos OLB T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Tuli Tuipulotu Los Angeles Chargers ILB Roquan Smith Baltimore Ravens ILB Azeez Al-Shaair Houston Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Houston Texans CB Patrick Surtain II Denver Broncos CB Christian Gonzalez* New England Patriots CB Denzel Ward Cleveland Browns CB Jalen Ramsey Pittsburgh Steelers SS Kyle Hamilton Baltimore Ravens SS Derwin James Los Angeles Chargers P Jordan Stout Baltimore Ravens K Cameron Dicker Los Angeles Chargers KR Chimere Dike Tennessee Titans ST Ben Skowronek Pittsburgh Steelers LS Ross Matiscik Jacksonville Jaguars

* — Players in the Super Bowl won’t participate

NFC roster:

Position Player Team QB Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB Sam Darnold* Seattle Seahawks WR Puka Nacua Los Angeles Rams WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba* Seattle Seahawks WR George Pickens Dallas Cowboys WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions RB Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers RB Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons FB Kyle Juszczyk San Francisco 49ers TE Trey McBride Arizona Cardinals TE George Kittle San Francisco 49ers OT Penei Sewell Detroit Lions OT Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT Trent Williams San Francisco 49ers G Tyler Smith Dallas Cowboys G Joe Thuney Chicago Bears G Chris Lindstrom Atlanta Falcons G Drew Dalman Chicago Bears C Cam Jurgens Philadelphia Eagles DE Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions DE Micah Parsons Green Bay Packers DE Demarcus Lawrence* Seattle Seahawks DL Jalen Carter Philadelphia Eagles DL Leonard Williams* Seattle Seahawks DL Quinnen Williams Dallas Cowboys OLB Jared Verse Los Angeles Rams OLB Brian Burns New York Giants OLB Byron Young Los Angeles Rams ILB Jack Campbell Detroit Lions ILB Zack Baun Philadelphia Eagles CB Jaycee Horn Carolina Panthers CB Devon Witherspoon* Seattle Seahawks CB Cooper DeJean Philadelphia Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell* Philadelphia Eagles FS Kevin Byard Chicago Bears FS Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers SS Budda Baker Arizona Cardinals P Tress Way Washington Commanders K Brandon Aubrey Dallas Cowboys KR Rashid Shaheed* Seattle Seahawks ST Luke Gifford San Francisco 49ers LS Jon Weeks San Francisco 49ers

* — Players in the Super Bowl won’t participate

Who is coaching the 2026 Pro Bowl?

The teams will be coached by two Pro Football Hall of Famers who played for Super Bowl winners with the San Francisco 49ers: Jerry Rice (NFC) and Steve Young (AFC), replacing Eli and Peyton Manning from last year.

