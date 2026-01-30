How to watch the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl: TV info, player rosters, coaches, format
The 2026 NFL Pro Bowl has been added to the pregame Super Bowl festivities on site for the first time this year.
The event, which will feature a non-contact 7-on-7 flag football game for the fourth consecutive year, will be held Tuesday, Feb. 3 inside a 4,000-seat ballroom in San Francisco that also the host of the Super Bowl Experience fan fest.
A focus of this year’s Pro Bowl will be highlighting the debut of flag football for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The NFL’s team owners have approved players to participate in flag football at the Olympics.
Here are the details for the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games:
How to watch the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3,
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Moscone Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Announcers/reporters: Scott Van Pelt will handle play-by-play with analysts Jason Kelce and Dan Orlovsky. The sideline reporters are Laura Rutledge and Michelle Beisner-Buck
What is the format for the 2026 Pro Bowl?
The Pro Bowl Games will begin with various skills competitions (such as passing, catching and relay races) and is followed by a 7-on-7 flag football game between the AFC and NFC. Points from the skills competitions set the opening score of the flag football game.
What are the rosters for the 2026 Pro Bowl?
AFC roster:
|Position
|Player
|Team
|QB
|Josh Allen
|Buffalo Bills
|QB
|Drake Maye*
|New England Patriots
|QB
|Justin Herbert
|Los Angeles Chargers
|WR
|Ja’Marr Chase
|Cincinnati Bengals
|WR
|Nico Collins
|Houston Texans
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|Baltimore Ravens
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|Cincinnati Bengals
|WR
|Courtland Sutton
|Denver Broncos
|RB
|Jonathan Taylor
|Indianapolis Colts
|RB
|James Cook
|Buffalo Bills
|RB
|De’Von Achane
|Miami Dolphins
|TE
|Brock Bowers
|Las Vegas Raiders
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|Kansas City Chiefs
|OT
|Dion Dawkins
|Buffalo Bills
|OT
|Garett Bolles
|Denver Broncos
|OT
|Joe Alt
|Los Angeles Chargers
|G
|Quinn Meinerz
|Denver Broncos
|G
|Quenton Nelson
|Indianapolis Colts
|G
|Trey Smith
|Kansas City Chiefs
|C
|Creed Humphrey
|Kansas City Chiefs
|C
|Tyler Linderbaum
|Baltimore Ravens
|DE
|Myles Garrett
|Cleveland Browns
|DE
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Houston Texans
|DE
|Maxx Crosby
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DE
|Jeffery Simmons
|Tennessee Titans
|DL
|Chris Jones
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DL
|Zach Allen
|Denver Broncos
|OLB
|Nik Bonitto
|Denver Broncos
|OLB
|T.J. Watt
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|OLB
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|Los Angeles Chargers
|ILB
|Roquan Smith
|Baltimore Ravens
|ILB
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|Houston Texans
|CB
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|Houston Texans
|CB
|Patrick Surtain II
|Denver Broncos
|CB
|Christian Gonzalez*
|New England Patriots
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|Cleveland Browns
|CB
|Jalen Ramsey
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|SS
|Kyle Hamilton
|Baltimore Ravens
|SS
|Derwin James
|Los Angeles Chargers
|P
|Jordan Stout
|Baltimore Ravens
|K
|Cameron Dicker
|Los Angeles Chargers
|KR
|Chimere Dike
|Tennessee Titans
|ST
|Ben Skowronek
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|LS
|Ross Matiscik
|Jacksonville Jaguars
* — Players in the Super Bowl won’t participate
NFC roster:
|Position
|Player
|Team
|QB
|Matthew Stafford
|Los Angeles Rams
|QB
|Dak Prescott
|Dallas Cowboys
|QB
|Sam Darnold*
|Seattle Seahawks
|WR
|Puka Nacua
|Los Angeles Rams
|WR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba*
|Seattle Seahawks
|WR
|George Pickens
|Dallas Cowboys
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Detroit Lions
|RB
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Detroit Lions
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|San Francisco 49ers
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|Atlanta Falcons
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk
|San Francisco 49ers
|TE
|Trey McBride
|Arizona Cardinals
|TE
|George Kittle
|San Francisco 49ers
|OT
|Penei Sewell
|Detroit Lions
|OT
|Tristan Wirfs
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|OT
|Trent Williams
|San Francisco 49ers
|G
|Tyler Smith
|Dallas Cowboys
|G
|Joe Thuney
|Chicago Bears
|G
|Chris Lindstrom
|Atlanta Falcons
|G
|Drew Dalman
|Chicago Bears
|C
|Cam Jurgens
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DE
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Detroit Lions
|DE
|Micah Parsons
|Green Bay Packers
|DE
|Demarcus Lawrence*
|Seattle Seahawks
|DL
|Jalen Carter
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DL
|Leonard Williams*
|Seattle Seahawks
|DL
|Quinnen Williams
|Dallas Cowboys
|OLB
|Jared Verse
|Los Angeles Rams
|OLB
|Brian Burns
|New York Giants
|OLB
|Byron Young
|Los Angeles Rams
|ILB
|Jack Campbell
|Detroit Lions
|ILB
|Zack Baun
|Philadelphia Eagles
|CB
|Jaycee Horn
|Carolina Panthers
|CB
|Devon Witherspoon*
|Seattle Seahawks
|CB
|Cooper DeJean
|Philadelphia Eagles
|CB
|Quinyon Mitchell*
|Philadelphia Eagles
|FS
|Kevin Byard
|Chicago Bears
|FS
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|SS
|Budda Baker
|Arizona Cardinals
|P
|Tress Way
|Washington Commanders
|K
|Brandon Aubrey
|Dallas Cowboys
|KR
|Rashid Shaheed*
|Seattle Seahawks
|ST
|Luke Gifford
|San Francisco 49ers
|LS
|Jon Weeks
|San Francisco 49ers
* — Players in the Super Bowl won’t participate
Who is coaching the 2026 Pro Bowl?
The teams will be coached by two Pro Football Hall of Famers who played for Super Bowl winners with the San Francisco 49ers: Jerry Rice (NFC) and Steve Young (AFC), replacing Eli and Peyton Manning from last year.
How to watch the 2026 Super Bowl on NBC and Peacock
