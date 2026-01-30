 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
NASCAR’s Greg Biffle wasn’t flying his plane before crash that killed him and 6 others
cathy englebert wnba
WNBA and the players’ union to resume stalled CBA negotiations on Monday
Tennis: Australian Open
History-chasing Djokovic and Alcaraz to meet in Australian Open final after epic wins

Top Clips

nbc_pl_skyelbaezefeat_260130.jpg
Elba gives Eze’s job a shot at the training ground
nbc_roto_seanmannion_260130.jpg
Eagles hire Mannion as offensive coordinator
nbc_roto_hartenstein_260130.jpg
Hartenstein makes OKC ‘competent’ rebounding team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl: TV info, player rosters, coaches, format

  
Published January 30, 2026 05:00 PM

The 2026 NFL Pro Bowl has been added to the pregame Super Bowl festivities on site for the first time this year.

The event, which will feature a non-contact 7-on-7 flag football game for the fourth consecutive year, will be held Tuesday, Feb. 3 inside a 4,000-seat ballroom in San Francisco that also the host of the Super Bowl Experience fan fest.

A focus of this year’s Pro Bowl will be highlighting the debut of flag football for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The NFL’s team owners have approved players to participate in flag football at the Olympics.

SB HTW.jpg
Here are the details for the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games:

How to watch the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games

  • Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3,
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Moscone Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  • Announcers/reporters: Scott Van Pelt will handle play-by-play with analysts Jason Kelce and Dan Orlovsky. The sideline reporters are Laura Rutledge and Michelle Beisner-Buck

What is the format for the 2026 Pro Bowl?

The Pro Bowl Games will begin with various skills competitions (such as passing, catching and relay races) and is followed by a 7-on-7 flag football game between the AFC and NFC. Points from the skills competitions set the opening score of the flag football game.

What are the rosters for the 2026 Pro Bowl?

AFC roster:

PositionPlayerTeam
QBJosh AllenBuffalo Bills
QBDrake Maye*New England Patriots
QBJustin HerbertLos Angeles Chargers
WRJa’Marr ChaseCincinnati Bengals
WRNico CollinsHouston Texans
WRZay FlowersBaltimore Ravens
WRTee HigginsCincinnati Bengals
WRCourtland SuttonDenver Broncos
RBJonathan TaylorIndianapolis Colts
RBJames CookBuffalo Bills
RBDe’Von AchaneMiami Dolphins
TEBrock BowersLas Vegas Raiders
TETravis KelceKansas City Chiefs
OTDion DawkinsBuffalo Bills
OTGarett BollesDenver Broncos
OTJoe AltLos Angeles Chargers
GQuinn MeinerzDenver Broncos
GQuenton NelsonIndianapolis Colts
GTrey SmithKansas City Chiefs
CCreed HumphreyKansas City Chiefs
CTyler LinderbaumBaltimore Ravens
DEMyles GarrettCleveland Browns
DEWill Anderson Jr.Houston Texans
DEMaxx CrosbyLas Vegas Raiders
DEJeffery SimmonsTennessee Titans
DLChris JonesKansas City Chiefs
DLZach AllenDenver Broncos
OLBNik BonittoDenver Broncos
OLBT.J. WattPittsburgh Steelers
OLBTuli TuipulotuLos Angeles Chargers
ILBRoquan SmithBaltimore Ravens
ILBAzeez Al-ShaairHouston Texans
CBDerek Stingley Jr.Houston Texans
CBPatrick Surtain IIDenver Broncos
CBChristian Gonzalez*New England Patriots
CBDenzel WardCleveland Browns
CBJalen RamseyPittsburgh Steelers
SSKyle HamiltonBaltimore Ravens
SSDerwin JamesLos Angeles Chargers
PJordan StoutBaltimore Ravens
KCameron DickerLos Angeles Chargers
KRChimere DikeTennessee Titans
STBen SkowronekPittsburgh Steelers
LSRoss MatiscikJacksonville Jaguars

* — Players in the Super Bowl won’t participate

NFC roster:

PositionPlayerTeam
QBMatthew StaffordLos Angeles Rams
QBDak PrescottDallas Cowboys
QBSam Darnold*Seattle Seahawks
WRPuka NacuaLos Angeles Rams
WRJaxon Smith-Njigba*Seattle Seahawks
WRGeorge PickensDallas Cowboys
WRAmon-Ra St. BrownDetroit Lions
RBJahmyr GibbsDetroit Lions
RBChristian McCaffreySan Francisco 49ers
RBBijan RobinsonAtlanta Falcons
FBKyle JuszczykSan Francisco 49ers
TETrey McBrideArizona Cardinals
TEGeorge KittleSan Francisco 49ers
OTPenei SewellDetroit Lions
OTTristan WirfsTampa Bay Buccaneers
OTTrent WilliamsSan Francisco 49ers
GTyler SmithDallas Cowboys
GJoe ThuneyChicago Bears
GChris LindstromAtlanta Falcons
GDrew DalmanChicago Bears
CCam JurgensPhiladelphia Eagles
DEAidan HutchinsonDetroit Lions
DEMicah ParsonsGreen Bay Packers
DEDemarcus Lawrence*Seattle Seahawks
DLJalen CarterPhiladelphia Eagles
DLLeonard Williams*Seattle Seahawks
DLQuinnen WilliamsDallas Cowboys
OLBJared VerseLos Angeles Rams
OLBBrian BurnsNew York Giants
OLBByron YoungLos Angeles Rams
ILBJack CampbellDetroit Lions
ILBZack BaunPhiladelphia Eagles
CBJaycee HornCarolina Panthers
CBDevon Witherspoon*Seattle Seahawks
CBCooper DeJeanPhiladelphia Eagles
CBQuinyon Mitchell*Philadelphia Eagles
FSKevin ByardChicago Bears
FSAntoine Winfield Jr.Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SSBudda BakerArizona Cardinals
PTress WayWashington Commanders
KBrandon AubreyDallas Cowboys
KRRashid Shaheed*Seattle Seahawks
STLuke GiffordSan Francisco 49ers
LSJon WeeksSan Francisco 49ers

* — Players in the Super Bowl won’t participate

Who is coaching the 2026 Pro Bowl?

The teams will be coached by two Pro Football Hall of Famers who played for Super Bowl winners with the San Francisco 49ers: Jerry Rice (NFC) and Steve Young (AFC), replacing Eli and Peyton Manning from last year.

How to watch the 2026 Super Bowl on NBC and Peacock

Click here for full details with TV info, schedule, kickoff for Super Bowl LX.