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Rams cancel their mandatory minicamp

  
Published June 11, 2026 01:53 PM

The Rams will be wrapping up their offseason program a little earlier than expected.

Head coach Sean McVay told the team’s players, via multiple reporters, on Thursday that he has canceled the mandatory minicamp that was scheduled for next week. The team was slated to work on Monday and Tuesday before McVay announced the change in plans.

While the team will not be holding the minicamp, McVay said that Monday will still be the final day of the program.

Once the Rams do report for training camp, eyes will be on how Myles Garrett is settling into his new team. The Rams traded for Garrett this month and the hope is that his presence can help the team make it to another Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.