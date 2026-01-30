 Skip navigation
Athletics, All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson agree to seven-year, $70 million contract

  
Published January 30, 2026 05:55 PM

The Athletics took another step Friday toward securing their potential opening-day Las Vegas lineup in 2028 by reaching an agreement with All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson on a seven-year, $70 million contract.

That contract takes Wilson through the 2032 season with a club option for 2033.

By signing him now, the A’s avoid salary arbitration after the 2027, 2028 and 2029 seasons. Wilson also would have been eligible for free agency after the 2030 World Series.

Wilson and A’s management scheduled a news conference for Monday in Las Vegas to sign the deal.

The 22-year-old is the fourth player the A’s have signed through at least 2028 when the ballpark is scheduled to open on the Strip.

The usually economical A’s have signed some notable deals going back to last offseason. Those include a seven-year, $86 million contract for left fielder Tyler Soderstrom, a five-year, $60 million contract with designated hitter/outfielder Brent Rooker and a seven-year, $65.5 million deal with outfielder Lawrence Butler. Soderstrom’s deal is the richest in team history.

Manager Mark Kotsay signed an extension that takes him through 2028 with a club option for 2029.

This offseason, the A’s traded with the New York Mets for veteran second baseman Jeff McNeil.

The A’s will play at least the next two seasons at a Triple-A stadium in West Sacramento, California.

Wilson hit .311 with 13 home runs and 63 RBI last season and was the first fan-elected rookie All-Star starting shortstop. He finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting behind teammate Nick Kurtz, who was a unanimous selection.

The A’s selected Wilson sixth in the 2023 amateur draft.