IndyCar Barber live updates: Penske cars start on front row in wake of push to pass scandal

  
Published April 28, 2024 01:01 PM

After one of the most controversial weeks in series history, IndyCar will return to action today at Barber Motorsports Park (1 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock) with its most successful team still the top storyline.

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin and Will Power swept the front row in qualifying, putting the embattled group in a strong position to complete a weekend of redemption at the 17-turn 2.3-mile road course. (Click here for the starting lineup.)

IndyCar disqualified McLaughlin and winner Josef Newgarden from the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg season opener after officials discovered both drivers illegally
used push to pass during the race. Power, who had access to push to pass but didn’t press the overtake button, was docked 10 points.

Newgarden, who steadfastly defended his honor while taking full blame during an emotional news conference Friday, will start eighth. The two-time series champion paced Friday’s practice session.

‘I’m not a liar': Emotional Josef Newgarden ‘failed team miserably'; apologizes for ‘embarrassing’ IndyCar
Two-time IndyCar champion says he was unaware using push to pass on restarts was illegal at the time he did it.

In a prerace interview, Newgarden told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider that he hadn’t discussed the penalties with any fellow drivers.

“Today I’m really focused on the race,” Newgarden told Snider. “I’m really focused on the team. They deserve that. I love racing, and this is the best part of the weekend is race day. We’re just going to try to do our jobs.”

McLaughlin told NBC Sports’ Kevin Lee before the race that he also was focused on the race and “leading the troops” after what he had said was a rough week.

‘That’s a lie': What IndyCar drivers said about Josef Newgarden’s St. Pete disqualification
Many drivers don’t feel much sympathy for the two-time series champion.

The massive penalties to the team that is owned by IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske has brought a tidal wave of mostly angry reaction from the rest of the paddock.

To address the controversy and try to assuage concerns about competitive integrity, Roger Penske called an impromptu meeting with team owners in his motorhome at Barber before qualifying Saturday.

Follow along for live updates here during the race at Barber Motorsports Park.

IndyCar Team Owners Before Meeting with Roger Penske
IndyCar owner Roger Penske meets with IndyCar team owners at Barber Motorsports Park
The 30-minute meeting was a chance to move beyond Josef Newgarden’s disqualification announcement