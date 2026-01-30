2026 SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

The 2026 SuperMotocross (SMX) World Championship heads to Houston, Texas, and NRG Stadium for the first time since 2023 when Eli Tomac beat Chase Sexton and to the checkers. Those three of those riders and a host of others will battle for the first Triple Crown win of the 2026 season and fans should log onto Peacock.tv at 7:00 p.m. ET to catch the gate drop on the first of three features.

Sexton broke into Victory Lane for the first time on his new Kawasaki in Anaheim last week and he intends to keep that momentum alive as he tries to wrest the red plate from Tomac.

Hunter Lawrence has been consistently fast in the first three rounds. After scoring a runner-up finish in the last two rounds, he’s tired of being the bridesmaid and wants to stand on the top of the podium.

Haiden Deegan scored his second victory of the season in Anaheim ahead of teammate Michael Mosiman and Ryder DiFrancesco. They will lead the field of 250 West riders this week in Houston.

For those who live outside the Houston market: All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season will be streamed live on Peacock.tv.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 4 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 4 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, will begin live Saturday, January 31, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage starts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

HOUSTON ENTRY LISTS

450 Entry List | 250 Entry List

HOUSTON MAP

HOUSTON EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

12:47 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:04 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:21 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:38 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:55 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

2:46 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

3:03 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

3:20 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

3:37 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

3:54 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

The top 18 times from Qualifying in both classes transfer directly to the Evening Program

4:16 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

4:26 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250 Race #1 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders *

7:31 p.m.: 450 Race #1 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders *

8:05 p.m.: 250 Race #2 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders *

8:21 p.m.: 450 Race #2 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders *

8:48 p.m.: SMX Next Main Event - 8 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:10 p.m.: 250 Race #3 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders *

9:37 p.m.: 450 Race #3 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders *

* Points awarded for overall combined score. Olympic Scoring.

