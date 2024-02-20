How to watch the 2024 IndyCar season on NBC, USA and Peacock: Start times, dates, tracks

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

England v Wales - Guinness Six Nations 2024
Rugby Six Nations 2024: Schedule, how to watch, fixture list, point system, history and more
ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships - Calgary
Jordan Rules: Stolz wins three golds at speed skating worlds again
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Super G
Marco Odermatt takes historic season to U.S., live on NBC Sports

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_antoniopierce_240220.jpg
Will NFL address LV for Pierce comment on Mahomes?
nbc_pft_pftpm_bearsqb_240220.jpg
Assessing the Bears’ options at the QB position
nbc_pft_pftpm_jimmyg_240220.jpg
Garoppolo’s options amid pending Raiders release

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

England v Wales - Guinness Six Nations 2024
Rugby Six Nations 2024: Schedule, how to watch, fixture list, point system, history and more
ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships - Calgary
Jordan Rules: Stolz wins three golds at speed skating worlds again
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Super G
Marco Odermatt takes historic season to U.S., live on NBC Sports

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_antoniopierce_240220.jpg
Will NFL address LV for Pierce comment on Mahomes?
nbc_pft_pftpm_bearsqb_240220.jpg
Assessing the Bears’ options at the QB position
nbc_pft_pftpm_jimmyg_240220.jpg
Garoppolo’s options amid pending Raiders release

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch the 2024 IndyCar season on NBC, USA and Peacock: Start times, dates, tracks

  
Published February 20, 2024 01:00 PM
IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 Winner

May 29, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden (2) stands with the Borg Warner trophy and his car during the winners photoshoot at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Josef Newgarden celebrates with the Borg-Warner Trophy after winning the 107th Indy 500 (Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports Images Network).

IndyCar and NBC Sports have unveiled the broadcast schedules and start times for the 2024 season, which will begin March 10 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg at noon ET.

The season opener is one of 11 events that will be on NBC, including the inaugural $1 Million Challenge exhibition March 24 at The Thermal Club in Southern California. There are six races on USA Network and two exclusively streamed on Peacock (July 21 at Toronto, Aug. 31 at Milwaukee). The start time for the April 28 race at Barber Motorsports Park on NBC still is awaiting finalization (the event traditionally has been held midafternoon).

All IndyCar events and races, as well as practice and qualifying sessions, will be streamed on Peacock during120 hours of coverage. Peacock also will have full-event replays.

Click here for more information about how to access Peacock.

Other highlights from the 2024 schedule:

—Indy 500 qualifying coverage will air on NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 19, setting the pole position and starting grid.

—The Milwaukee Mile will return to the IndyCar schedule for the first time in eight years with an Aug. 31-Sept. 1 doubleheader.

The season finale will shift to Nashville Superspeedway for the first time, airing Sept. 15 on NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET.

“The 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season is going to bring quite a bit of change to the schedule, changes that should be exciting for our fans watching the broadcasts and in-person,” 2023 Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden said in a release. “New races at The Thermal Club and The Milwaukee Mile bring new venues to the schedule, and crowning a champion in my hometown, Nashville, will be must-see television.”

Here is the broadcast schedule with start times for the 2024 IndyCar season:

DateRace/TrackNetwork/PlatformTime (ET)
Sun., March 10Streets of St. Petersburg NBC, PeacockNoon
Sun., March 24 The Thermal Club NBC, Peacock 12:30 p.m.
Sun., April 21 Streets of Long BeachUSA Network, Peacock 3 p.m.
Sun., April 28 Barber Motorsports Park NBC, PeacockTBD
Sat., May 11Indianapolis Motor Speedway road courseNBC, Peacock 3 p.m.
Sun., May 19 Indianapolis 500 qualifying NBC, Peacock 3 p.m.
Sun., May 26108th Indianapolis 500NBC, Peacock 11 a.m.
Sun., June 2Streets of DetroitUSA Network, PeacockNoon
Sun., June 9Road AmericaNBC, Peacock3:30 p.m.
Sun., June 23WeatherTech Raceway Laguna SecaUSA Network, Peacock 6 p.m.
Sun., July 7Mid-Ohio Sports Car CourseNBC, Peacock 1:30 p.m.
Sat., July 13 Iowa Speedway – Race 1NBC, Peacock8 p.m.
Sun., July 14Iowa Speedway – Race 2NBC, PeacockNoon
Sun., July 21 Streets of TorontoPeacock1 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 17World Wide Technology RacewayUSA Network, Peacock6 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 25Portland International RacewayUSA Network, Peacock3 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 31Milwaukee Mile – Race 1Peacock 6 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 1Milwaukee Mile – Race 2USA Network, Peacock2:30 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 15Nashville SuperspeedwayNBC, Peacock3 p.m.

*Dates, times and networks/platforms are subject to change