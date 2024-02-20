How to watch the 2024 IndyCar season on NBC, USA and Peacock: Start times, dates, tracks

IndyCar and NBC Sports have unveiled the broadcast schedules and start times for the 2024 season, which will begin March 10 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg at noon ET.

The season opener is one of 11 events that will be on NBC, including the inaugural $1 Million Challenge exhibition March 24 at The Thermal Club in Southern California. There are six races on USA Network and two exclusively streamed on Peacock (July 21 at Toronto, Aug. 31 at Milwaukee). The start time for the April 28 race at Barber Motorsports Park on NBC still is awaiting finalization (the event traditionally has been held midafternoon).

All IndyCar events and races, as well as practice and qualifying sessions, will be streamed on Peacock during120 hours of coverage. Peacock also will have full-event replays.

Click here for more information about how to access Peacock.

Other highlights from the 2024 schedule:

—Indy 500 qualifying coverage will air on NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 19, setting the pole position and starting grid.

—The Milwaukee Mile will return to the IndyCar schedule for the first time in eight years with an Aug. 31-Sept. 1 doubleheader.

—The season finale will shift to Nashville Superspeedway for the first time, airing Sept. 15 on NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET.

“The 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season is going to bring quite a bit of change to the schedule, changes that should be exciting for our fans watching the broadcasts and in-person,” 2023 Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden said in a release. “New races at The Thermal Club and The Milwaukee Mile bring new venues to the schedule, and crowning a champion in my hometown, Nashville, will be must-see television.”

Here is the broadcast schedule with start times for the 2024 IndyCar season:



Date Race/Track Network/Platform Time (ET) Sun., March 10 Streets of St. Petersburg NBC, Peacock Noon Sun., March 24 The Thermal Club NBC, Peacock 12:30 p.m. Sun., April 21 Streets of Long Beach USA Network, Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., April 28 Barber Motorsports Park NBC, Peacock TBD Sat., May 11 Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., May 19 Indianapolis 500 qualifying NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., May 26 108th Indianapolis 500 NBC, Peacock 11 a.m. Sun., June 2 Streets of Detroit USA Network, Peacock Noon Sun., June 9 Road America NBC, Peacock 3:30 p.m. Sun., June 23 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca USA Network, Peacock 6 p.m. Sun., July 7 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC, Peacock 1:30 p.m. Sat., July 13 Iowa Speedway – Race 1 NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., July 14 Iowa Speedway – Race 2 NBC, Peacock Noon Sun., July 21 Streets of Toronto Peacock 1 p.m. Sat., Aug. 17 World Wide Technology Raceway USA Network, Peacock 6 p.m. Sun., Aug. 25 Portland International Raceway USA Network, Peacock 3 p.m. Sat., Aug. 31 Milwaukee Mile – Race 1 Peacock 6 p.m. Sun., Sept. 1 Milwaukee Mile – Race 2 USA Network, Peacock 2:30 p.m. Sun., Sept. 15 Nashville Superspeedway NBC, Peacock 3 p.m.

*Dates, times and networks/platforms are subject to change