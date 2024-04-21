IndyCar Long Beach points, results: Scott Dixon again good to the last drop on fuel mileage

Scott Dixon again proved his unmatched prowess for saving fuel in the NTT IndyCar Series, winning the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach by stretching his final tank of fuel for 34 laps.

Colton Herta finished second, followed by Alex Palou, Josef Newgarden and Marcus Ericsson.

Will Power, Kyle Kirkwood, Romain Grosjean, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi rounded out the top 10.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach:

Here is the finishing order in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (8) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running

2. (4) Colton Herta, Honda, 85, Running

3. (6) Alex Palou, Honda, 85, Running

4. (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running

5. (5) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 85, Running

6. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running

7. (10) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 85, Running

8. (16) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 85, Running

9. (1) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 85, Running

10. (13) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 85, Running

11. (22) Theo Pourchaire, Chevrolet, 85, Running

12. (9) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 85, Running

13. (17) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 85, Running

14. (18) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 85, Running

15. (20) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 85, Running

16. (14) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 85, Running

17. (12) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running

18. (25) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 85, Running

19. (26) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 84, Running

20. (27) Nolan Siegel, Honda, 84, Running

21. (24) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 84, Running

22. (15) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, 84, Running

23. (7) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 84, Running

24. (19) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 84, Running

25. (23) Jack Harvey, Honda, 83, Running

26. (11) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 71, Running

27. (21) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 14, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 98.350 mph; Time of Race: 1 hour, 42 minutes, 3.1416 seconds; Margin of victory: 0.9798 of a second; Cautions: One for four laps; Lead changes: 8 among 6 drivers. Lap leaders: Rosenqvist 1; Power 2-16; Newgarden 17-29; Herta 30-32; Dixon 33-50; Kirkwood 51; Newgarden 52-57; Herta 58-61; Dixon 62-85.

POINTS

Here are the points standings after the season opener for:

Top 10 in points: Newgarden 87, Dixon 75, Herta 72, Palou 63, Power 61, O’Ward 54, Rosenqvist 50, Kirkwood 45, Rossi 44, McLaughlin 40.

Rest of the standings: VeeKay 36, Ericsson 35, Grosjean 30, Ferrucci 28, Canapino 27, Rahal 27, Simpson 27, Lundqvist 24, Armstrong 23, Blomqvist 21, Fittipaldi 21, Pourchaire 19, Lundgaard 18, Robb 17, Callum Ilott 17, Harvey 16, Rasmussen 14, Siegel 10, Colin Braun 8.

NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will race April 28 at Barber Motorsports Park (1 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock). Click here for the full IndyCar on NBC schedule in 2024.

