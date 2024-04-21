IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix updates: Will Power leads; Pato O’Ward penalized for hitting Alexander Rossi

An already tough weekend for Arrow McLaren has gotten tougher in the first 10 laps of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

After the team’s trio of Dallara-Chevrolets failed to advance from the first round of qualifying, teammates Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi made contact on the opening lap.

O’Ward received a drive-through penalty for avoidable contact after rear-ending Rossi into the fountain hairpin section of the 11-turn, 1.968-mile street course.

STARTING LINEUP: The 27-car grid for the Grand Prix of Long Beach

Rossi was forced to pit to repair damage. On Lap 10, Rossi and O’Ward were outside the top 20, and Theo Pourchaire (who is substituting for injured David Malukas in the No. 6 Dallara-Chevy) was in 18th.

Meanwhile, Will Power has led every lap while opening a 5-second lead on Team Penske teammate Josef Newgadren.

The 85-lap race is on USA Network and being streamed on Peacock.

Follow along here for live updates from the second biggest race on the IndyCar schedule after the Indy 500.

Lap 2

Will Power pounced at the green flag, taking the lead from pole-sitter Felix Rosenqvist on the opening lap of the 40th edition of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

The two-time series champion swept around the outside in Turn 1 to take the lead in his No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet on Lap 2 (per IndyCar, the first lap and race clock started under caution “due to a Race Control issue”).

After a winless 2023, Power is hungry for a win and seems to have returned to form early this season.

The Team Penske star, who missed the pole by 0.004 seconds in his best street-course qualifying effort in more than a year, also had an early edge from starting on the softer tire compound.

Rosenqvist dropped four spots in the first five laps on the primary tire, which is more durable but usually has less top-end speed. He is making his second front row start since joining Meyer Shank Racing this season.

This is the first pole position in more than 100 starts for MSR but the sixth for Rosenqvist. Despite his pace, the Swede has only one victory in five past seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing and Arrow McLaren.

Defending race winner Kyle Kirkwood, who scored his first career IndyCar victory at Long Beach a year ago, will start 10th.