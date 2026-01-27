Chase Hymas likely to miss multiple Supercross rounds with dislocated shoulder

Chance Hymas will likely miss at least three rounds of competition in the SuperMotocross League as he recovers from a dislocated shoulder suffered on the first lap of Round 3 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Hymas was involved in a multi-rider incident as the field entered the sweeping left-hand turn after the gate drop. He immediately pulled off track and was attended to by the Alpinestars Medical team, who successfully reseated his shoulder.

“After his 250SX West Main Event crash, Hymas headed straight to the Alpinestars Medical Unit, where his dislocated shoulder was put back in place,” the team announced in a new release. “Hymas underwent an MRI in Southern California on Sunday, and although results had not been confirmed at the time of publication, it seems unlikely that Chance will be able to participate in the next three races.”

After finishing second in the season-opener in Angel Stadium and sixth in San Diego, Hymas was considered one of the Supercross championship contenders. Missing multiple events in the 10-round season will effectively end his title bid.

“It was a bittersweet night for the team, after a great start to the season,” said Lars Lindstrom, team manager for Honda HRC. “It’s always extra frustrating when the riders are injured by something that wasn’t within their control, but that’s how it goes in racing sometimes. We are hoping that Chance’s shoulder injury is non-surgical, and that he’ll be able to get back to racing ASAP. Hunter has been absolutely lights-out, surpassing everyone’s expectations, and we couldn’t be prouder and happier for him. Our main goal is to make sure that we’re able to help him get the most out of the bike and himself to get that first supercross win, and to get the best result possible, every single weekend.”

Hymas finished sixth in the 250SX East division in 2025.

