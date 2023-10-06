Fredrik Noren renews with Madd Parts Kawasaki team in 2024

Fredrik Noren will return to the Madd Parts Kawasaki team in 2024 with the intention of running all 31 450 division SuperMotocross races, a feat he also accomplished in 2023.

Noren finished 21st in the Monster Energy Supercross season last year, was eighth in Pro Motocross and 11th in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

In the combined series, Noren scored a best finish of 11th in Supercross, earned five top-10s in 11 Motocross rounds and ended the SMX season with a best finish of eighth at the Los Angelese Coliseum. Noren’s best finish of the year was seventh overall in the RedBud National at Buchanan, Michigan in July.

In a season marked by injury to nearly all fulltime riders, Noren was the only rider to race in all 31 rounds last year. Jett Lawrence also survived 2023 uninjured, but he switched from the 250 division to 450s at the start of the outdoor season.

According to SuperMotocross statistician Clinton Fowler, Noren climbed to sixth in career Pro Motocross starts last year with 120.

Noren will change his number in 2024, moving up the list from the No. 47 he raced last year to No. 22 now that Chad Reed’s claim to the career number has aged out.

Madd Parts Kawasaki will field a three-rider team in the 450 division. The other two riders will be named later.

