Ken Roczen renews with HEP Progressive Ecstar Suzuki for 2024

HEP Progressive Ecstar Suzuki and Ken Roczen announced a contract extension for 2024.

Carrying momentum built in the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship when he finished second overall in each of the three playoff rounds, Roczen expects to pick up where he left off. He was one of two riders to beat Jett Lawrence during the playoffs, securing a Moto 2 win at Chicagoland Speedway.

“I am extremely excited to re-sign with the team,” Roczen said in a press release. “We have done some amazing things so far in 2023 and I am really eager to do even better things in 2024. It has been one of the most fun and rewarding years of my career and I am happy to keep it going.”

After moving from the factory Honda HRC team to Suzuki at the end of 2022, Roczen immediately achieved success. He swept the top five in his first three starts, getting progressively better each week on the unfamiliar bike. Roczen finished fifth in the first Anaheim race, fourth in San Diego and third in Anaheim 2. He won at Indianapolis in March in Round 9.

Roczen ended the Supercross season fourth in the standings on the strength of six podium finishes and 12 top-fives in 17 rounds.

He finished second in the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship and pushed Lawrence to his limit in both motos.

“Excited to have Roczen back on the team for 2024,” said Team Manager, Larry Brooks. “We came a long way from the beginning of the year to being one of the top competitors. Every time Ken Roczen raced, he was in contention to win.

“The whole team, including Ken himself, worked extremely hard and it showed in the results. When I took a step back and looked at what we’d done, I was really impressed. I am sure Ken will have continued success in 2024.”

Roczen made only one start in the Pro Motocross series but he made the most of it, finishing second to Lawrence who was on his way to a perfect season.

