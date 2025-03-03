 Skip navigation
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
2025 Fantasy Preview: Willson Contreras
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: William Contreras
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Adley Rutschman

nbc_golf_annikasorenstamarnoldpalmer_250303.jpg
Sorenstam’s meaningful friendship with Palmer
nbc_golf_dariusruckerhl_250303.jpg
HLs: 2025 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Round 1
nbc_moto_t24roczen_250303.jpg
Roczen’s patience prevails at Daytona Supercross

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
2025 Fantasy Preview: Willson Contreras
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: William Contreras
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Adley Rutschman

nbc_golf_annikasorenstamarnoldpalmer_250303.jpg
Sorenstam’s meaningful friendship with Palmer
nbc_golf_dariusruckerhl_250303.jpg
HLs: 2025 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Round 1
nbc_moto_t24roczen_250303.jpg
Roczen’s patience prevails at Daytona Supercross

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sorenstam wants LPGA Tour 'in the forefront'

March 3, 2025 06:19 PM
Annika Sorenstam joins Golf Central to discuss what the LPGA Tour should be looking for in a new commissioner and why that person needs to help move women's golf in the forefront.
nbc_golf_annikasorenstamarnoldpalmer_250303.jpg
6:36
Sorenstam’s meaningful friendship with Palmer
Now Playing
nbc_golf_knappintvreax_250302.jpg
6:01
No. 11, putts were Knapp’s ‘demise’ in final round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nzopen_250302.jpg
2:23
Peake completes comeback, wins New Zealand Open
Now Playing
henley_site.jpg
1:20
Confident Henley jumps to T-3 with 66 in Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_gc_beartrapbestworst_250301.jpg
3:04
Best, worst from Bear Trap: Cognizant Classic Rd 3
Now Playing
nbc_gc_fowlertalk_250301.jpg
4:25
Fowler ‘on his way back’ at Cognizant Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_speithfowlerv2_250228.jpg
4:04
Spieth, Fowler each have up-and-down Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clantonreax_250228.jpg
6:56
Emotional Clanton makes cut to earn PGA Tour card
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dalev2_250228.jpg
2:07
Whitnell defies odds, cards two aces in one round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_knappreax_250227.jpg
1:40
PGA Tour players react to Knapp’s 59 at Cognizant
Now Playing