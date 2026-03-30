Olympic medalist Jess Parratto retires from diving

Jess Parratto, an Olympic silver medalist and three-time Olympian in diving, announced her retirement at age 31.

“The time has come to officially retire from the sport I love 🥹,” was posted on her social media. “While this decision may not come as a surprise to many, making it official gives me a sense of closure on something that has been such a defining part of my life. I want to take a moment to thank everyone who has been part of this journey.

To my Mom, my first and most impactful coach. You introduced me to this sport and set the foundation for every chapter that followed. Every dive I’ve ever done carries a piece of your patience (lots of it), your steady guidance, and the way you taught me to love the process more than the result.

To my Dad, you never blinked at the scale of my dreams. You encouraged me to chase the biggest and boldest goals because you knew they were possible, and your belief in me meant everything.

To my sister, you celebrated me on my best days and were the shoulder I cried on during the hardest ones. You carried me through every season with your love and support, and I wouldn’t be who I am without you.

To all my coaches, every achievement I’m proud of is shaped by your influence. Nothing I accomplished happened without your direction, investment, and commitment to me both in and out of the pool. Your impact reaches far beyond sport and is something I will carry with me for a lifetime.

To my trainers, thank you for keeping me healthy and in one piece after all these years. Your care truly allowed me to train and compete at the highest level.

To the teammates and synchro partners who became family, training and competing alongside you became so much more than just diving, and the bond we share will stay with me forever.

To my friends, you reminded me that my world was bigger than diving and made space for who I was outside of the pool. Your love and unwavering support helped me through more than you’ll ever know.

And to everyone who supported me along the way, I cannot thank you enough and I’m deeply grateful you were part of my journey.

I’m closing this chapter with a heart that is so full. Not saying goodbye to diving, but simply growing into the next version of who this sport helped me become 🫶🏽

Parratto, who won silver in the synchronized platform with Delaney Schnell at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, last competed internationally at the 2024 Paris Games, taking sixth with Schnell in the same event.

Parratto, from Dover, New Hampshire, retired after Tokyo, then came back in 2023 (after some urging from Schnell).

They won World Championships bronze medals in 2023, then won the Olympic Trials in 2024 to make it to Paris.

Parratto also won 11 national titles — nine in synchro platform and two in individual platform.