Goncalves scores in OT, Lightning beat Canadiens to force Game 7

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins
Sabres beat Bruins 4-1 in Game 6 to reach 2nd round for 1st time since 2007
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Always a Runner wins the 152nd Kentucky Oaks, the first to run under the lights in prime time
MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Yankees
Walks and game time up, pitches in strike zone down through first full month of MLB’s robot umpires

Top Clips

wolves_nugs_raw_260501.jpg
Timberwolves come up clutch against Nuggets
nbc_horse_trophypresentation_260501.jpg
2026 Kentucky Oaks trophy presentation
nbc_horse_brownint_260501.jpg
Brown: Always a Runner is ‘very resilient’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins
Sabres beat Bruins 4-1 in Game 6 to reach 2nd round for 1st time since 2007
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Always a Runner wins the 152nd Kentucky Oaks, the first to run under the lights in prime time
MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Yankees
Walks and game time up, pitches in strike zone down through first full month of MLB’s robot umpires

Top Clips

wolves_nugs_raw_260501.jpg
Timberwolves come up clutch against Nuggets
nbc_horse_trophypresentation_260501.jpg
2026 Kentucky Oaks trophy presentation
nbc_horse_brownint_260501.jpg
Brown: Always a Runner is ‘very resilient’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Goncalves scores in OT, Lightning beat Canadiens to force Game 7

  
Published May 1, 2026 10:23 PM

MONTREAL — Gage Goncalves scored off his own rebound at 9:02 overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Friday night to force a Game 7 in the first-round series.

Goncalves scored soon after the Lightning killed scoring star Nikita Kucherov’s penalty for tripping Alexandre Carrier.

Game 7 is Sunday in Tampa. The Lightning are trying to avoid a fourth consecutive first-round exit, while the Canadiens are chasing their first series victory in five years.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves for Tampa Bay, and Jakub Dobes stopped 32 shots for Montreal. The first three games of the series also went to overtime.

The game was the second in three days to go to overtime scoreless, with Philadelphia beating Pittsburgh 1-0 on Wednesday night to end that series in six games. Before the season, the last 0-0 playoff game in regulation was in 2021.

Dobes and the Canadiens survived a flurry of shots on a late power play. The Lightning got the man advantage after Ivan Demidov broke in on Vasilevskiy, failed to score and was called for goalie interference.

Late in the second — with the Lightning’s Charle-Edouard D’Astous off for slashing Phillip Danault — Vasilevskiy stopped Demidov twice from close range.

Tampa Bay had a power-play chance early in the third after Kaiden Guhle was called for slashing Jake Guentzel. On the Lightning’s best chance, Nikita Kucherov fired a shot off the post.

Montreal had only one shot on goal on a power play to start the second period with Guentzel off for high-sticking Guhle with 11 seconds left in the first.

Danault kept it scoreless a few minutes later when he swept the puck away before it could cross the goal line. Montreal then killed Alexandre Texier’s high-sticking penalty.