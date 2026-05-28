Claude Lemieux, a feisty winger and a four-time Stanley Cup champion, dies at 60

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby and Macklin Celebrini score as Canada beats U.S. to advance to semifinals of ice hockey worlds
Kenley Jansen
Tigers place closer Kenley Jansen on the 15-day injured list with pelvic inflammation
SX 2026 Rd 06 Seattle 250 Cameron McAdoo serious.jpg
Cameron McAdoo, Drew Adams out of Pala’s Pro Motocross opener
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dls_lakersownership_260528.jpg
Ramifications of Lakers’ front office layoffs
nbc_roto_ohtani_260528.jpg
Ohtani emerging as legitimate Cy Young contender
nbc_dps_sgaflops_260528.jpg
Reacting to Silver’s comments on flopping

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby and Macklin Celebrini score as Canada beats U.S. to advance to semifinals of ice hockey worlds
Kenley Jansen
Tigers place closer Kenley Jansen on the 15-day injured list with pelvic inflammation
SX 2026 Rd 06 Seattle 250 Cameron McAdoo serious.jpg
Cameron McAdoo, Drew Adams out of Pala’s Pro Motocross opener
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dls_lakersownership_260528.jpg
Ramifications of Lakers’ front office layoffs
nbc_roto_ohtani_260528.jpg
Ohtani emerging as legitimate Cy Young contender
nbc_dps_sgaflops_260528.jpg
Reacting to Silver’s comments on flopping

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Claude Lemieux, a feisty winger and a four-time Stanley Cup champion, dies at 60

  
Published May 28, 2026 02:27 PM
Claude Lemieux

MONTREAL, CANADA- MAY 25: Claude Lemieux carries the torch in the opening ceremony of Game Three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre on May 25, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images)

Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion whose hockey career was built on playing on the edge with ferocity and physicality, has died. He was 60.

The NHL Alumni Association announced Lemieux’s death in a post on social media. A cause of death was not immediately available, nor was it clear where Lemieux was when he died.

Lemieux was the Montreal Canadiens’ torch bearer prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final at Bell Centre.

As a player, Lemieux was a mix of skill and abrasiveness, not afraid to cross the line in the name of competition.

He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP for his role in helping the New Jersey Devils win their first championship in 1995. A year later with the Colorado Avalanche, he was suspended for two games for a hit from behind on Detroit’s Kris Draper on the way to them hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time in their first season since moving from his native Quebec.

Lemieux also won the Cup with Montreal in 1986 and returned to the Devils to be a part of their title run in 2000. He played 1,449 regular-season and playoff games with six different teams from 1983-2009.

Lemieux had become an agent in the years since his playing career ended and represented Carolina’s Frederik Andersen, New Jersey’s Timo Meier, Detroit’s Moritz Seider and Boston’s Hampus Lindholm among more than a dozen clients in the NHL.