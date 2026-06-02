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Blue Jackets’ Zach Werenski wins the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman

  
Published June 2, 2026 02:44 PM
Canadiens had 'no chance' vs. Hurricanes in Game 4
May 28, 2026 02:23 PM
The Dan Le Batard show reacts to the Hurricanes dominant win over the Canadiens in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, in which Carolina earned a 4-0 victory to take a 3-1 series lead.

NEW YORK — Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman, the league announced.

Werenski was second in points at the position with 81 on 22 goals and 59 assists. It’s the first time he has won the award in his career.

The 28-year-old was first on 113 ballots in voting by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Colorado’s Cale Makar was second, Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin third and Edmonton’s Evan Bouchard fourth.