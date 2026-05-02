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Sabres beat Bruins 4-1 in Game 6 to reach 2nd round for 1st time since 2007

  
Published May 1, 2026 10:28 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch and Mattias Samuelsson scored in the first period, Zach Benson added another early in the third and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Friday night in Game 6 to advance to the second round of the NHL playoffs for the first time since 2007.

Josh Norris added an empty-netter. Alex Lyon finished with 25 saves.

The 4-2 series victory is the latest milestone for Buffalo, which saw the end of its 14-year playoff drought by capturing its first Atlantic Division title. The 2007 season was also the last time the Sabres advanced to the second round. They lost in the conference finals that year.

Buffalo will play the winner if the Montreal-Tampa Bay series in the second round. That series will go to seven games after the Lightning’s 1-0 overtime win Friday night in Montreal.

David Pastrnak scored the lone goal for the Bruins. Jeremy Swayman made 22 stops.

Tempers flared with 1:31 to play after Benson tripped Charlie McAvoy. McAvoy responded with a slash at Benson. Both were sent to the penalty box.

It ends a feisty series comeback for the Bruins after earning a playoff berth in their first season under coach Marco Sturm. Boston has lost its last six home playoff games.