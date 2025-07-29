Carson Tyler, Josh Hedberg win U.S.’ first men’s diving medal at worlds in decade

Carson Tyler and Josh Hedberg earned synchronized platform bronze for the first U.S. podium finish in a World Diving Championships men’s event since 2015.

Tyler, a Paris Olympian, and Hedberg, the individual platform national champion, rallied from a tie for sixth place after the first two lower-difficulty dives to reach the podium after six rounds in Singapore on Tuesday.

China’s Cheng Zilong and Zhu Zifeng had their own rally for gold, erasing a 13.11-point deficit going into the final round. They overtook Nikita Shleikher and Ruslan Ternovoi, neutral athletes from Russia, by a score of 429.63 to 428.70.

Tyler and Hedberg totaled 410.70, taking bronze by 11.43 over a British duo.

It marks the first U.S. medal in a men’s diving event at worlds since 2015, when David Boudia earned platform silver and Michael Hixon took 1m springboard bronze.

The U.S. last won a men’s synchro medal in 2009.

China swept the two men’s and two women’s synchro events at worlds for a fifth consecutive time.

Diving worlds continue with early morning finals through Sunday, live on Peacock.