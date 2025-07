World Aquatics Championships 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview

The 2025 World Aquatics Championships — featuring swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving — air live on Peacock from July 11-Aug. 3 from Singapore.

Competition starts with water polo.

The U.S. women’s water polo team won five of the last six world titles, then placed fourth at the Paris Games after winning the previous three Olympic titles.

The U.S. men, after winning their first Olympic medal in 16 years (bronze), now seek their first world championships podium finish ever.

In artistic swimming, the U.S. is coming off its first Olympic medal in 20 years (silver in the team event). At worlds, separate sets of medals are awarded for technical and free routines for solo men and women, women’s and mixed duets and the team, plus an extra acrobatic routine for the team.

Diving and pool swimming events start July 26.

In 2024, China swept all eight Olympic program diving events at both the World Championships and at the Paris Games.

The swimming competition features most of the Paris Olympic headliners, including Americans Katie Ledecky, Torri Huske and Kate Douglass, Canadian Summer McIntosh and Frenchman Leon Marchand.

One of the most anticipated events is a likely showdown between Ledecky and McIntosh in the 800m free final (Aug. 2). Ledecky can become the first swimmer to win a seventh world title in the same event. Last month, McIntosh swam a time that was 95 hundredths of a second shy of Ledecky’s new world record from May.

American Gretchen Walsh, who at last December’s short course worlds broke 11 world records (including relays) and won seven gold medals, could swim eight events at these worlds.

World Aquatics Championships Schedule on Peacock

Date Event Time (ET) Fri., July 11 Women’s Water Polo: USA-China 12:10 a.m. Men’s Water Polo: USA-Canada 10:35 p.m. Sun., July 13 Women’s Water Polo: USA-Netherlands 8:45 a.m. Men’s Water Polo: USA-Brazil 12:10 a.m. Mon., July 14 Open Water Swimming: Men’s 10km Final 8 p.m. Women’s Water Polo: USA-Argentina 9 p.m. Open Water Swimming: Women’s 10km Final 9 p.m. Weds., July 16 Men’s Water Polo: USA-Singapore 7:10 a.m. Thu., July 17 Open Water Swimming: Women’s 5km Final 7:30p Open Water Swimming: Men’s 5k Final 10 p.m. Fri., July 18 Open Water Swimming: Women’s 3km Knockout 8 p.m. Open Water Swimming: Men’s 3km Knockout 10 p.m. Sat., July 19 Artistic Swimming: Men’s Solo Technical Final 2 a.m. Artistic Swimming: Women’s Solo Technical Final 6:30 a.m. Open Water Swimming: Mixed 4x1.5km Relay Final 8 p.m. Men’s Water Polo: USA Quarterfinal Sun., July 20 Artistic Swimming: Team Freestyle Final 6:30 a.m. Women’s Water Polo: Semifinal 10:35 a.m. Women’s Water Polo: Semifinal 9 p.m. Mon., July 21 Artistic Swimming: Men’s Solo Freestyle Final 2 a.m. Women’s Water Polo: Semifinal 4 a.m. Women’s Water Polo: Semifinal 5:35 a.m. Artistic Swimming: Women’s Duet Technical Final 6:30 a.m. Women’s Water Polo: Semifinal 8 a.m. Women’s Water Polo: Semifinal 9:35 a.m. Men’s Water Polo: Semifinal 9 p.m. Artistic Swimming: Women’s Solo Freestyle Final 10 p.m. Men’s Water Polo: Semifinal 10:35 p.m. Tue., July 22 Men’s Water Polo: Semifinal 4 a.m. Men’s Water Polo: Semifinal 5:35 a.m. Artistic Swimming: Team Technical Final 6:30 a.m. Men’s Water Polo: Semifinal 8 a.m. Men’s Water Polo: Semifinal 9:35 a.m. Wed., July 23 Women’s Water Polo: 7th/8th Place Game 4 a.m. Women’s Water Polo: Bronze Medal Game 5:35 a.m. Artistic Swimming: Mixed Duet Technical Final 7:30 a.m. Women’s Water Polo: 5th/6th Place Game 8 a.m. Women’s Water Polo: Gold Medal Game 9:35 a.m. Thu., July 24 Men’s Water Polo: 7th/8th Place Game 4 a.m. Men’s Water Polo: Bronze Medal Game 5:35 a.m. Artistic Swimming: Women’s Duet Freestyle Final 7:30 a.m. Men’s Water Polo: 5th/6th Place Game 8 a.m. Men’s Water Polo: Gold Medal Game 9:35 a.m. Artistic Swimming: Mixed Duet Freestyle Final 10 p.m. Fri., July 25 Artistic Swimming: Acrobatic Routine Final 7:30 a.m. High Diving: Women’s 20m Final 11 p.m. Sat., July 26 Diving: Mixed 3m/10m Team Event Final 3:30 a.m. Diving: Women’s 1m Springboard Final 7 a.m. Swimming: Day 1 Prelims 10 p.m. High Diving: Men’s 27m Final 11 p.m. Sun., July 27 Diving: Mixed 10m Platform Synchro Final 3 a.m. Diving: Men’s 1m Springboard Final 5:30 a.m. Swimming: Day 1 Finals 7 a.m. Swimming: Day 2 Prelims 10 p.m. Mon., July 28 Diving: Men’s 3m Springboard Synchro Final 4 a.m. Diving: Women’s 10, Platform Synchro Final 6 a.m. Swimming: Day 2 Finals 7 a.m. Swimming: Day 3 Prelims 10 p.m. Tue., July 29 Diving: Women’s 3m Springboard Synchro Final 3:30 a.m. Diving: Men’s 10m Platform Synchro Final 5:30 a.m. Swimming: Day 3 Finals 7 a.m. Swimming: Day 4 Prelims 10 p.m. Wed., July 30 Diving: Mixed 3m Springboard Synchro Final 5:30 a.m. Swimming: Day 4 Finals 7 a.m. Swimming: Day 5 Prelims 10 p.m. Thu., July 31 Diving: Women’s 10m Platform Final 6:15 a.m. Swimming: Day 5 Finals 7 a.m. Swimming: Day 6 Prelims 10 p.m. Fri., Aug. 1 Diving: Men’s 3m Springboard Final 6 a.m. Swimming: Day 6 Finals 7 a.m. Swimming: Day 7 Prelims 10 p.m. Sat., Aug. 2 Diving: Women’s 3m Springboard Final 6 a.m. Swimming: Day 7 Finals 7 a.m. Swimming Highlights 2 p.m. (NBC*) Swimming: Day 8 Prelims 10 p.m. Sun., Aug. 3 Diving: Men’s 10m Platform Final 5:30 a.m. Swimming: Day 8 Finals 7 a.m. Sat., Aug. 9 Swimming Highlights 1 p.m. (NBC*)