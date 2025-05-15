 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 PGA Championship - Round One
‘Kind of stupid': Players, including Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler, bemoan mud balls
2025 PGA Championship - Round One
Early PGA leader Ryan Gerard has some interesting history with Quail Hollow
2025 PGA Championship - Round One
Nothing super about Round 1 of the PGA for Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jordanromanov2_250515.jpg
Romano back on track in late-inning appearances
nbc_csu_lafleurontushpush_250515.jpg
LaFleur: Sirianni gives me jabs about ‘tush push’
nbc_roto_daltonrushing_250515.jpg
Dodgers call up top prospect Rushing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 PGA Championship - Round One
‘Kind of stupid': Players, including Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler, bemoan mud balls
2025 PGA Championship - Round One
Early PGA leader Ryan Gerard has some interesting history with Quail Hollow
2025 PGA Championship - Round One
Nothing super about Round 1 of the PGA for Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jordanromanov2_250515.jpg
Romano back on track in late-inning appearances
nbc_csu_lafleurontushpush_250515.jpg
LaFleur: Sirianni gives me jabs about ‘tush push’
nbc_roto_daltonrushing_250515.jpg
Dodgers call up top prospect Rushing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

ElliReese Niday wins U.S. diving national title at age 13

  
Published May 15, 2025 03:39 PM

ElliReese Niday, 13, became one of the youngest divers in history to earn a senior U.S. title, winning the women’s platform event at the national championships in Auburn, Alabama.

Niday totaled 721.40 points over 10 combined dives from Wednesday’s semifinal and Thursday’s final, prevailing by 10 points over Bayleigh Cranford.

In most cases, the top two divers per individual event at nationals and winning synchronized teams qualify for this summer’s World Championships. But Niday is too young for the World Championships because she doesn’t turn 14 before the end of 2025.

Niday, from Moultrie, Georgia, is the daughter of Lauryn McCalley, who won national titles on the springboard in 2000 and 2001.

USA Diving doesn’t have a complete list of all-time national champions by age, but did find another 13-year-old who captured a senior title — Marjorie Gestring in 1936, the same year she won Olympic springboard gold.

Gestring remains the youngest person on record to win a Summer Olympic gold medal, according to the OlyMADMen group of Olympic historians.

In December 2016, Hailey Hernandez won the 3m springboard at USA Diving’s Winter Nationals at age 13.

Neither Delaney Schnell nor Daryn Wright, the U.S. Olympians in Paris in women’s platform, competed in the event at nationals this week.

Also at nationals, Max Flory won the men’s 3m springboard with 922 points, prevailing by 27.3 points over Collier Dyer.

Carson Tyler, whose fourth-place finish at the Olympics was the best by an individual U.S. diver, placed fourth at nationals after hitting his feet on the board on his fifth of six final dives, a commentator said.

Earlier this week, Tyler won the synchronized platform event with Josh Hedberg.

Nationals finish Friday with women’s springboard and men’s platform finals. The World Championships are in Singapore in July and August.

USA Diving 2025 National Championships Results

Men’s Platform: Friday
*Men’s 1m Springboard: 1. Lyle Yost. 2. Nicholas Harris
Men’s 3m Springboard: 1. Max Flory, 2. Collier Dyer
Men’s Synchro Platform: 1. Carson Tyler/Josh Hedberg
Men’s Synchro Springboard: 1. Jack Ryan/Grayson Campbell
Women’s Platform: 1. ElliReese Niday**, 2. Bayleigh Cranford, 3. Ella Roselli
*Women’s 1m Springboard: 1. Anna Kwong 2. Hailey Hernandez
Women’s 3m Springboard: Friday
Women’s Synchro Platform: 1. Daryn Wright/Bayleigh Cranford
Women’s Synchro Springboard: 1. Anna Kwong/Sophie Verzyl
*Mixed Synchro Platform: 1. Bayleigh Cranford/Tyler Wills
*Mixed Synchro Springboard: 1. Luke Hernandez/Kyndal Knight
*Not an Olympic event, but is held at World Championships
**Too young for World Championships

Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3
Ryan Murphy soaks up life changes while keeping his feel for the water
Ryan Murphy, a nine-time Olympic medalist, is taking a break from competition after a distinguished decade in the pool.