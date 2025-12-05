How to watch Oregon vs. UCLA: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

In a Big Ten clash Saturday in Los Angeles, UCLA will play host to Oregon at Pauley Pavilion in the second conference game for both teams.

Oregon (0-1 Big Ten, 4-4 overall) has lost four consecutive games, falling 82-77 to USC at home Tuesday after leading by as many as 10 in the first half.

Opening its conference schedule Wednesday with an 82-80 victory over Washington, UCLA (1-0 Big Ten, 6-2 overall) was ranked in the top 25 before a Nov. 25 loss to California.

The Bruins lead the series 35-28 over the Ducks, winning 78-52 in their most recent meeting Jan. 30.

More information below on Oregon and UCLA and how to watch the game.

Click here to sign up for Peacock

Oregon:

The Ducks have struggled in the absence of center Nate Bittle, who has missed the past two games with an injured ankle, necessitating a much smaller starting lineup.

Oregon, which is in its 16th season under coach Dana Altman, still has showed fight inside by ranking 31st nationally in offensive rebounding (led by 3 offensive rebounds per game by 6-9 forward Sean Stewart). The Ducks also are ranked in the top 100 for free throws attempted and made.

In the USC loss, Kwame Evans Jr. led Oregon with 23 points, and Takai Simpkins (17) and Jackson Shelstad (13) also were in double figures.

UCLA:

As usual in the seventh season under coach Mick Cronin, defense is a hallmark for the Bruins. UCLA is holding opponents to a Big Ten-best 65.3 points per game after leading the conference last year by allowing 65.2 ppg.

Depth also is a plus for UCLA, which has six players who have scored more than 70 points this year, but the Bruins have struggled on the boards, ranking 278th nationally with 34 rebounds per game.

In the win over Washington, Skyy Clark led the way with 25 points, and UCLA had 21 points from Tyler Bilodeau (who averages a team-best 15.8 ppg). New Mexico transfer Donovan Dent added 17 points.

How to watch Oregon vs. UCLA:

When: Saturday, Dec. 6

Saturday, Dec. 6 Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch Big Ten Basketball on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East basketball games.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

Are 18 years of age or older;

Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;

Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and

Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student to verify your student status with Sheer ID.

Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on canceling your existing subscription, click here.

What devices does Peacock support?