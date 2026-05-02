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Goncalves scores in OT, Lightning beat Canadiens to force Game 7
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Always a Runner wins the 152nd Kentucky Oaks, the first to run under the lights in prime time

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Timberwolves come up clutch against Nuggets
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Ortiz: I like the way Always a Runner works

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NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins
Sabres beat Bruins 4-1 in Game 6 to reach 2nd round for 1st time since 2007
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens
Goncalves scores in OT, Lightning beat Canadiens to force Game 7
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Always a Runner wins the 152nd Kentucky Oaks, the first to run under the lights in prime time

Top Clips

wolves_nugs_raw_260501.jpg
Timberwolves come up clutch against Nuggets
nbc_horse_trophypresentation_260501.jpg
2026 Kentucky Oaks trophy presentation
nbc_horse_ortizoaksint_260501.jpg
Ortiz: I like the way Always a Runner works

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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Watch Now

Brown: Always a Runner is 'very resilient'

May 1, 2026 09:02 PM
Chad Brown reacts to Always a Runner’s win in the Kentucky Oaks, her journey back from pneumonia and whether his victory bodes well for his Kentucky Derby.

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Ortiz: I like the way Always a Runner works
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Always a Runner surges to Kentucky Oaks win
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