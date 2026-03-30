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Report: Browns withdraw proposal regarding trades
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Shanahan hopes 49ers can get something for Aiyuk

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Maxey should be 'fired-up' in fantasy leagues

March 30, 2026 01:53 PM
Eric Samulski discusses Tyrese Maxey's return for the 76ers after missing three weeks with a finger injury and what it means for fantasy managers who have him on their rosters.

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